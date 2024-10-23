Cyclone Dana: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Flight Operations From 6 P.M. On Thursday

NDTV ProfitNationCyclone Dana: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Flight Operations From 6 P.M. On Thursday
23 Oct 2024, 08:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 15 hours on Thursday in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Dana.</p><p>(Photo Source:&nbsp;Kolkata Airport/ X profile)</p></div>
Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 15 hours on Thursday in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Dana.

(Photo Source: Kolkata Airport/ X profile)

The Kolkata airport authorities have decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 p.m. on Thursday in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Dana, an official said.

The step has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure, the Airports Authority of India official said on Wednesday.

“In view of Cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 to 9 a.m. on Oct. 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” an AAI spokesperson said.

The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in neighbouring Odisha early Friday. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph.

