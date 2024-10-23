Cyclone Dana Live: Storm Tracker, Latest Updates, Landfall Details And More
Get all the live updates as Cyclone Dana intensifies into a cyclonic storm. Here's all you need to know about the Cyclonic Storm which is about to hit Odisha and West Bengal coasts.
Cyclone Dana Live: Odisha CM Sri Mohan Charan Majhi orders supervision of possibly affected districts
Chief Minister Sri Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the following Ministers to supervise cyclone management in districts that might be affected by cyclone Dana.
1. Jagatsinghapur: Industry, Sri Sampad Chandra Swain
2. Balasore: PR&DW and RD, Sri Rabi Nayak
3. Bhadrak: Sports & HE, Sri Suraj Suryavamsi
4. Mayurbhanj: H&UD, Dr K C Mahapatra
5. Puri: Deputy CM, Smt. Pravati Parida
6. Kendrapada: Deputy CM, Sri K V Singhdeo
7. Ganjam: Com & Transport, Sri Bibhuti Bhusan Jena
8. Keonjhar: Food & Civil Supplies, Sri K C Patra
9. Cuttack: Works, Law, Sri Prithviraj Harichandan
How did Odisha Cyclone get its name?
Cyclone Dana, is a name proposed by Qatar, in line with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) guidelines on naming cyclones. It means "generosity" in Arabic. The name is part of the new list of tropical cyclone names adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel member countries in April 2020 for the naming of tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
Indian Coast Guard on high alert
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said it is on high alert and has mobilised its vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency over the Bay of Bengal. As per PTI, ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situations. The NDRF said it has deployed 13 teams so far across south Bengal to respond to any emergency situation.
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Disaster response team deployed in Odisha
The Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha has announced the deployment of 20 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) along with an additional 10 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for search and rescue operations.
Taking into account the upcoming cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, 20 ODRAF teams along with 10 additional NDRF teams are being deployed for SAR duty. pic.twitter.com/SKT66cX0tA— SRC, Govt of Odisha (@SRC_Odisha) October 22, 2024
IMD issues Red Alert for West Bengal
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on October 23 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over South & North 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura districts of Gangetic West Bengal on October 24 and 25.
IMD issues Red Alert for Odisha
The Met Department has issued a red alert for many places in Odisha on possibility of extremely heavy rainfall from October 23 to 25.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy rainfall (up to 7-11 cm) at isolated places is very likely over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Puri and Khorda, districts of Odisha on October 23.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21 cm) at isolated places is very likely over Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on October 24 and 25.
Cyclone Dana Update: Schools, colleges, universities and Anganwadi centers closed in these 14 districts
In view of Cyclone Dana's imminent arrival, all schools, colleges, universities and Anganwadi centers in the following districts of Odisha will be closed for three days from October 23 to 25.
List of districts: Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balswar, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Anugol, Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack.
Cyclone Dana: SDMA Odisha outlines cyclone preparedness
A high-level meeting, chaired by the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, was held to assess the cyclone's preparedness. The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority has outlined the measures taken, here is list
Cyclone Dana Live: List of trains cancelledin Odisha
The Minsistry of railways had informed that the following trains operating under East Coast Railway have been cancelled due to the cyclonic storm
Cyclone Dana Update: Around 151 trains cancelled
South Eastern Railway has confirmed that around 151 trains plying on the route have been cancelled. Passengers can find out the full list of cancelled trains here.
Cyclone Dana Live: List of trains cancelled
South Eastern Railway headquarters, Kolkata has provided an update on the list of train cancelled due to the upcoming cyclone dana. Passengers are advised to take note of the trains cancelled and plan their travel accordingly.
Cyclone Dana Live Tracker
The above map (from windy.com) shows the current location of Cyclone Dana and the possible route it will follow for the next 2-3 days.
Cyclone in Odisha Live: What is the meaning of Dana?
When will Cyclone Dana hit Odisha-WB coast?
Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall along the Odisha-West Bengal coast between Puri and Sagar Island on the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.
Cyclone Dana Live Updates
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal, crossing North Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar island on Thursday, October 24.
In its latest press release, IMD stated that yesterday’s deep depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours intensified into a cyclonic storm 'DANA' and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, over the same region about 560 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 630 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the early morning of October 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24th to morning of October 25th as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.