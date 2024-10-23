Cyclone Dana Live: Storm Tracker, Latest Updates, Landfall Details And More

Cyclone Dana, is a name proposed by Qatar, in line with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) guidelines on naming cyclones. It means "generosity" in Arabic. The name is part of the new list of tropical cyclone names adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel member countries in April 2020 for the naming of tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. It will be the first cyclone to hit the Indian coast after the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon and the simultaneous arrival of the Northeast Monsoon.