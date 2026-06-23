Zydus, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's In Focus: US Cancer Drug Shortage Puts India's Pharma Stocks In Focus

Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies are likely to remain in focus after reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has reached out to Indian drugmakers to help address a shortage of a key cancer treatment in the United States.

According to media reports, the regulator has communicated through the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) to identify companies that can immediately supply ifosfamide injection, a generic chemotherapy drug used in the treatment of several cancers, including testicular, bladder and lung cancer.

Among the companies likely to be watched closely by investors is Zydus Lifesciences, which is seen as a direct beneficiary due to its presence in the ifosfamide segment. API manufacturer Aarti Pharmalabs could also gain attention as an indirect play on any increase in production.

Other companies in focus include Aurobindo Pharma, which has a strong injectable drugs platform, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with its oncology APIs and formulations business, and Cipla, which has an established presence in oncology injectables.

Lupin's high-potency oncology manufacturing capabilities and Sun Pharma's scale in oncology and injectable medicines could also position them to benefit if the FDA's outreach translates into new supply contracts.

The outreach shows the severity of the supply disruption in the US, where limited global manufacturing capacity has led to shortages of the life-saving medicine. The FDA is reportedly seeking companies that either already manufacture the drug or have the capability to produce it for regulated markets such as the US.

The move could create opportunities for Indian pharmaceutical companies, given the country's position as one of the world's largest suppliers of generic medicines and oncology injectables. India also has a large base of USFDA-approved manufacturing facilities and a strong track record in supplying complex injectable drugs to global markets.

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