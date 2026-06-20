Sun Pharma To Acquire 100% Share In Invocare Lifesciences For Rs 271 Crore

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will acquire a 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. for the sum of Rs 271.2 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Saturday.

Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. primarily undertakes the business of marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products, and is based in Mumbai.

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The revenue from operations for fiscal 2025-26 was Rs 94.06 crore.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries described the acquisition as a strategic investment to strengthen its product portfolio. The acquisition will be on or before July 31 via cash consideration.

Sun Pharma Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 surged 26.2% year-on-year.

The pharma giant posted a bottom-line of Rs 2,714 crore compared to Rs 2,150 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue went up 12.8% to Rs 14,612 crore from Rs 12,959 crore.

Sun Pharma registered exceptional gains worth approximately Rs 1,700 crore in fiscal 2026. This included exceptional items worth Rs 1,307.5 crore and exceptional tax credit of Rs 385.4 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026.

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On the operational front, the pharma company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 3,954 crore, matching estimates of Rs 3,946 crore. However, the Ebitda margin contracted to 27.1% from 28.7% in the previous year's quarter, but was in line with estimates of 27.2%.

The company's bottom line was also supported by a higher foreign exchange gain, which climbed to Rs 427 crore against a gain of Rs 291 crore in the same period last year.

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