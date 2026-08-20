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Zen Tech, AK Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Patanjali Foods, Hitachi Energy, Vadilal Industries Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Companies like Jindal Steel, AK Capital Services, LIC Housing Finance, and Patanjali Foods will pay dividends to shareholders holding shares by August 20.

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Zen Tech, AK Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Patanjali Foods, Hitachi Energy, Vadilal Industries Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Pexels
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Zen Technologies Ltd.
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AK Capital Services Ltd.
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Vadilal Industries Ltd.
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Shares of AK Capital Services Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Vadilal Industries Ltd., ZEN Technologies Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 21, 2026.

Security NamePurpose
AK Capital Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 22.0000
Alfred Herbert India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
Amarjothi Spinning Mills LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.2000
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100
Deep Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
DMCC Speciality Chemicals LtdDividend - Rs. - 2.5000
eClerx Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
GE Vernova T&D India LtdDividend - Rs. - 10.0000
Jindal Steel LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Jindal Stainless LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Kalyani Forge LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
KSE Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
LIC Housing Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
Monarch Networth Capital LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd-$Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
Omax Autos LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
Panchsheel Organics LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
Patanjali Foods LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 2.3000
Patels Airtemp India LtdDividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Hitachi Energy India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
QGO Finance LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd-$Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Sahyadri Industries LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
Seamec LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Shradha AI Technologies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
Savita Oil Technologies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Surya Roshni LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
United Drilling Tools LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
Upsurge Investment & Finance LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Vadilal Industries Ltd-$Interim Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000
Veljan Denison LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.5000
Vishnu Chemicals LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
ZEN Technologies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 21 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 20 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Meesho, Nippon Life, Policy Bazaar And More | August 20

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