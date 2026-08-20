Zen Tech, AK Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Patanjali Foods, Hitachi Energy, Vadilal Industries Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of AK Capital Services Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Vadilal Industries Ltd., ZEN Technologies Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 21, 2026.



Security Name Purpose AK Capital Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.0000 Alfred Herbert India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2000 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100 Deep Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 eClerx Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 Jindal Steel Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Jindal Stainless Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Kalyani Forge Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 KSE Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 LIC Housing Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 Mayur Uniquoters Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd-$ Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 Omax Autos Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 Panchsheel Organics Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 Patanjali Foods Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.3000 Patels Airtemp India Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Hitachi Energy India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 QGO Finance Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 Rajapalayam Mills Ltd-$ Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Sahyadri Industries Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 Seamec Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Shradha AI Technologies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Surya Roshni Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 United Drilling Tools Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Vadilal Industries Ltd-$ Interim Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000 Veljan Denison Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.5000 Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000 ZEN Technologies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 21 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 20 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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