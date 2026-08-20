Zen Tech, AK Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Patanjali Foods, Hitachi Energy, Vadilal Industries Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of AK Capital Services Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Vadilal Industries Ltd., ZEN Technologies Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 21, 2026.
|Security Name
|Purpose
|AK Capital Services Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.0000
|Alfred Herbert India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
|Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2000
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100
|Deep Industries Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|eClerx Services Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|Jindal Steel Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Jindal Stainless Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Kalyani Forge Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|KSE Ltd-$
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
|LIC Housing Finance Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|Mayur Uniquoters Ltd-$
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd-$
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|Omax Autos Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|Panchsheel Organics Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|Patanjali Foods Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.3000
|Patels Airtemp India Ltd
|Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Hitachi Energy India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
|QGO Finance Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
|Rajapalayam Mills Ltd-$
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Sahyadri Industries Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|Seamec Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Surya Roshni Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|United Drilling Tools Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000
|Veljan Denison Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.5000
|Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
|ZEN Technologies Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
T+1 Settlement Cycle
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 21 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 20 will be the beneficiaries.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
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