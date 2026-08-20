Direct vs Regular Mutual Funds: What A 1% Expense Ratio Costs You Over 20 Years

Direct and regular mutual fund plans may deliver exposure to the very same scheme, but the cost of accessing that investment can lead to sharply different outcomes over the long run. The fund manager and portfolio remain unchanged; the expense ratio does not. Regular plans typically cost around 0.5% to 1% more each year.

A single percentage point can look inconsequential on paper. But if you give compounding 20 years to work, that seemingly modest annual charge can take a sizeable bite out of an investor's wealth, potentially leaving them with lakhs less in their final corpus.

Direct Vs Regular Plans

Mutual funds in India come in two versions of the same scheme:

Direct Plans: Purchased straight from the Asset Management Company (AMC) or independent direct investment platforms. You pay no distributor commissions, resulting in a lower Total Expense Ratio (TER).

Regular Plans: Bought through traditional brokers, distributors, or bank relationship managers. The AMC pays these intermediaries an ongoing commission, which is recovered directly from your invested capital via a higher TER.

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The Cost Of 1%

Expense ratios reduce your net return every year. A fund generating 12–13% gross returns might deliver roughly 12% net in the direct plan and 11% in the regular plan after a 1% higher cost. Consider a straightforward illustration using a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 for 20 years (total invested: Rs 24 lakh):

At 12% net annual return (direct): corpus = Rs 91.9 lakh

At 11% net annual return (regular): corpus = Rs 81.56 lakh

Difference: about Rs 10.34 lakh

That Rs 10.34 lakh is money that never compounded in your favour because it was paid out year after year as higher expenses.

The gap between the two plans can seem almost trivial during the initial years, amounting to little more than a few thousand rupees. A decade later, the difference begins to stand out.

After 20 years, it can grow into a sum capable of covering a sizeable share of a child's university costs, boosting a house deposit or supporting several years of retirement expenses.

Investors do not receive a separate bill for this additional cost. Instead, it is reflected in the pace at which the regular plan's NAV rises compared with the direct option.

Since many investors focus only on the returns generated by their own fund, the gradual erosion often goes unnoticed.

In long-term wealth creation, small percentages paid annually are anything but small.

Understanding the true cost of that 1% is one of the simplest, highest-impact decisions a mutual-fund investor can make.

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