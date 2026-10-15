YES Bank Shares Hit Lower Circuit As Supreme Court Strikes Down Rs 8,415 Crore AT-1 Bond Write-Off

YES Bank shares plunged as much as 10% to hit the lower circuit at Rs 19.09 apiece on Thursday.

At 2:26 pm, YES Bank shares were trading 9.24% lower at Rs 19.25. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.90% higher at 74,146.

The sharp decline came after the Supreme Court struck down YES Bank's Rs 8,415 crore write-off of Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds, potentially exposing the private sector lender to fresh liabilities linked to its government-backed rescue in 2020.

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A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih upheld the Bombay High Court's 2023 judgment, dismissing appeals filed by YES Bank and others against the ruling.

This is a developing story.

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