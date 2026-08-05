'Witch Hunt', 'Malicious Complaint': Options Trader PR Sundar Rejects Sexual Harassment Charge

Options trader P R Sundar has denied allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, calling the complaint false, malicious and part of a witch hunt allegedly linked to a property dispute involving a Tamil Nadu police officer.

In a post on X, Sundar said, "Have become a victim of motivated complaints and baseless allegations. Just a matter of time, all the truth will come out. Until then, haters and some media can enjoy."

In a detailed statement issued on Aug. 4, Sundar claimed that a residential property owned by his company, Mansun Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., is under the unauthorised occupation of a Tamil Nadu police officer, Anbuchezhian, a Superintendent of Police (Technical Services).

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Sundar said he had approached the Director General of Police and the Chennai Police Commissioner seeking action to recover possession of the property. He alleged that despite assurances from the Commissioner, no action had been taken.

"A witch-hunt has now been initiated against Mr. P.R. Sundar," the statement said.

According to Sundar, his company has exchanged legal notices with the officer and is initiating civil proceedings to recover possession of the property.

He further alleged that after he decided to pursue legal remedies, the police officer "influenced and orchestrated" the filing of a "false and malicious complaint" through a television news reader with the intent of damaging his reputation.

"Mr. P.R. Sundar categorically denies all allegations made against him and states that he has committed no offence whatsoever. He maintains that the complaint is entirely false, motivated, and a calculated attempt to intimidate him and derail the legitimate legal proceedings," the statement added.

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The allegations stem from a complaint filed by a woman television news anchor, who accused Sundar of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, according to The New Indian Express.

Police have registered a First Information Report under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to sexual harassment, offences against women and criminal intimidation. The investigation is underway.

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