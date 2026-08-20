Will US Fed Increase Benchmark Interest Rate In Sept Policy? Here's What FOMC Minutes Reveal

US Federal Reserve officials are growing increasingly concerned that inflation may remain stubbornly above their 2% target, with several policymakers suggesting the central bank may need to consider raising interest rates if price pressures don't ease. According to the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, a majority of participants cautioned that progress in cooling inflation might be "slower and more uneven than generally expected."

It reveals a notable shift in tone among central bank officials, who highlighted that the risk of inflation running persistently high "was meaningful." The latest FOMC minutes, released on Aug. 19, 2026, cover the Fed's policy meeting held on July 28-29. At the previous meeting, the FOMC voted to hold the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate steady at 3.5% to 3.75%. However, the decision was not unanimous. The minutes reveal a growing hawkish sentiment among policymakers, with increased concerns over persistently high inflation. Here are the key takeaways:

1. Rates Held Steady, But Dissent Growing: Even as the Fed ultimately voted to hold its benchmark federal funds rate steady in the range of 3.5% to 3.75%. there is growing support for a tighter policy. The minutes noted that several officials favored raising rates (an increase from only a few in June). Ultimately, three officials formally dissented in favor of an immediate 25-basis-point rate hike.

2. Persistent Inflation Concerns: The dissenting officials argued that price pressures remain too broad-based and that a more restrictive policy is necessary, noting that inflation has been running above the Fed's 2% target for over five years. Even excluding energy and tariff impacts, some members noted that underlying inflation remains uncomfortably elevated.

3. Divided Outlook: The FOMC committee remains somewhat divided on the path forward. While most Fed policymakers anticipated inflation would naturally step down over the rest of the year, many of them warned that inflation could remain stubbornly high. Officials also noted that inflation expectations had ticked up following the recent conflict with Iran.

Policymakers who voted to hold rates steady argued that waiting until the mid-September meeting would give them time to gather more economic data, providing clarity and reducing uncertainty about the inflation outlook. US Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran dissented, as they preferred a quarter-point reduction. Despite the hold, the minutes exposed a growing consensus that the central bank might need to pivot its strategy.

"Several participants indicated that they would have supported a two-sided description of the committee's future interest rate decisions," the minutes stated. This reflects a willingness to make upward adjustments to the federal funds rate if inflation refuses to decline. Policymakers dropped previous language pointing to increased downside risks to employment, noting instead that those risks had moderated in recent months.

Some officials warned that cutting rates in the face of elevated inflation could send the wrong signal, potentially being misinterpreted by the public as a diminished commitment to price stability. Softer inflation data released after the July Fed meeting has led investors to lower their expectations for a September hike. While the Fed continues to wait for further economic data before making its next move, the minutes underscore a reality check for markets: the battle against inflation is far from over, and future rate hikes remain firmly on the table.

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