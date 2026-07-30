Fed Meeting: Five Biggest Takeaways As Kevin Warsh Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

The US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight meeting, but the decision came with a hawkish undertone as three policymakers pushed for another rate hike and Chair Kevin Warsh warned the central bank "won't hesitate to act" if inflation remains stubbornly high.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 9-3 to maintain the federal funds rate in the 3.5%-3.75% range. While the outcome was widely expected, the split vote underscored growing divisions within the committee over the inflation outlook.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the meeting:

1. Fed hits pause, but the vote wasn't unanimous

The Fed left interest rates unchanged, but Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan dissented, preferring a 25-basis-point rate hike. The rare three-way dissent highlights lingering concerns that inflation remains too high to declare victory.

ALSO READ: Fed On Pause: Warsh-Led FOMC Keeps Rates Unchanged But Three Members Push For Hike

2. Warsh signals more hikes remain on the table

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh struck a firm tone during his press conference, reiterating that the central bank has "no soft inflation target" and "won't hesitate to act where necessary and appropriate" if price pressures persist.

He described the Fed's current stance as one of "watchful thinking," stressing that policymakers debated a full range of options before deciding to pause.

3. Inflation remains the Fed's biggest concern

The policy statement saw very few changes from the previous meeting. Officials repeated that inflation remains elevated, partly because of supply shocks, including higher energy prices linked to the Middle East conflict. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to restoring inflation to its 2% target.

ALSO READ: Fed Pause Lifts Metals: Gold Crosses $4,100, Silver Jumps Over 3% As September Hike Bets Ease

4. The US economy continues to hold up

Despite geopolitical uncertainty, the Fed said economic activity is expanding at a solid pace, supported by strong productivity and capital investment. Job gains continue to keep pace with labour force growth, while the unemployment rate remains broadly stable.

Warsh also highlighted the ongoing AI investment boom, saying higher technology spending could improve long-term productivity even as it raises infrastructure costs today.

5. Markets trimmed expectations of a September hike

Financial markets interpreted the Fed's decision as less aggressive than feared. Gold and silver rallied, while Wall Street recovered from session lows after the announcement.

Interest-rate swaps also no longer fully price in a September rate hike, although Warsh made it clear that future decisions will depend on incoming inflation and employment data.

ALSO READ: FOMC Highlights: Fed Keeps Rates On Hold; Warsh Says 'Won't Hesitate' If Inflation Persists

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