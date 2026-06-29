Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment: Steps To Verify Status, GMP And Listing Date

The allotment for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 29. Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 1.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO was fully subscribed on the final day of its bidding, receiving an overall subscription of 1.63 times. The issue received bids for 68.36 lakh shares against 41.84 lakh shares on offer.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 585 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 72 lakh equity shares. The issue, open from June 23-25, had a price band at Rs 769–Rs 808 per share, with a lot size of 18 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,544 (at the upper price band) to participate in the IPO.

Centrum Broking Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Founded in November 2020, Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. is a leading Indian ocean cruise operator offering luxury cruise experiences. Its flagship vessel, MV Empress, operates across major domestic destinations, including Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, and Lakshadweep, and international routes such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.

How To Check Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here. Choose the issue type as “Equity”. Select “Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited” from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number). Complete the Captcha for verification. Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'CORDELIA' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here. Select “Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status. Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC. Enter the details as per your selection. Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO indicates weak listing expectations, the data from InvestorGain website showed. The current listing price is estimated to be Rs 762, a discount of 5.69% compared to a cap price of Rs 808.

The current GMP for Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is Rs -46 on June 29.

The latest data indicates that market sentiment has softened since the IPO opened. On the opening day, the GMP stood at Rs 6, indicating a nearly flat listing. It had earlier peaked at Rs 24 on June 20.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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