Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Set Record High on Hopes for End to War, AMD Forecast

Highlighting the breadth of the rally, the S&P 500 equal-weighted index also closed at a record. This year, nine of 11 S&P 500 sectors are rallying, led by a 27% advance for energy stocks and 14% gains for materials and industrials. Only financials and healthcare are down for the year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, known as the SOX, also ended the day at an all-time high. Other chips stocks rising Wednesday included Arm Holdings Plc, which was due to release results after the bell, with a 14% gain. Nvidia Corp. added 6%, the most since February. "It's hard not to be in awe of the strength, rapidity and vertical nature of the semiconductor rally," Wall Street strategist Peter Boockvar wrote in a Wednesday note. Still, he sounded a note of caution. "While business is obviously robust and the data center build-out is massive," he said, "I do have to wonder though how much of the order spurt for semis recently is due to double and triple ordering, especially with key suppliers in Taiwan and South Korea subject to energy and helium shortages." ALSO READ: Iran's Araghchi Endorses China's Four-Point Plan For Peace — Here's What It Entails In other earnings news, Walt Disney Co. climbed 7.5% to the highest since February after topping expectations on better streaming profitability, new movies and more spending at resorts and on cruises. Better-than-expected results from tech stocks in general are driving recent market gains. "Ten stocks are expected to account for over half of earnings-per-share growth this quarter," with seven of those megacap tech companies, Jonathan Golub, chief equity strategist at Seaport, wrote in a Wednesday note. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. round out the list, he says. The rally has been spurring more stock purchases. Last week was a "big buying week" for US equities, according to Bank of America strategist Jill Carey Hall. The bank's clients were net buyers after selling for two weeks, with purchases led by record equity ETF inflows of $6.8 billion, Hall wrote in a note. That suggested "strong equity optimism amid earnings despite continued geopolitical uncertainty." On the economic front, ADP reported US companies boosted payrolls in April by the most in over a year, though the number missed estimates. Attention now shifts to Friday's payrolls report and its potential influence on Federal Reserve interest-rate policy. Sectors in Focus Miners, cruiseline operators and airline companies rose on optimism the US and Iran were nearing an understanding to end the war, while energy and fertilizer stocks fell. Lower gasoline prices and greater economic certainty would also reduce pressure on US consumers, helping retailers broadly. Alphabet outperformed most Magnificent Seven stocks after the Information reported that AI startup Anthropic plans to spend about $200 billion with Google over five years. Homebuilders rallied, with the S&P builder index rising 2.5%. Yields on 10-year Treasuries, which are a benchmark for mortgage rates, fell along with oil. Separately, FHFA Director Bill Pulte told CNBC his agency will soon have an announcement "with a couple of builders," and cited two million lots "that are not being used."