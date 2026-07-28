Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Erase Gains As Chipmakers Extend Losses To Third Day

|The S&P 500 Index finished flat on Monday, erasing an early morning rally as chipmakers weakened, pushing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down for a third consecutive session.
The Nasdaq 100 Index shed 0.3% to close at its lowest level since early May, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 2.2%, finishing at its lowest since May 19 after falling as much as 5.1%. Chip stocks Sandisk Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. were among the S&P 500's biggest decliners.
Equities had climbed at the market open, with oil prices dropping as the US paused strikes against Iran and a Kazakh export terminal resumed loadings, easing supply pressures. West Texas Intermediate fell around 8% to about $82 a barrel.
Traders' attention will be on a slew of earnings later this week, with more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 set to report. Artificial-intelligence spending is in sharp focus after last week's selloff in shares of Alphabet Inc. Meanwhile, Nvidia's fresh round of AI infrastructure deals put a spotlight on the circular financing supporting the sector.
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This will be a busy week, with "plenty of reasons to cut risk if anyone played a short term bounce last week," Natixis Advisors portfolio manager Jack Janasiewicz said. He cited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision due on Wednesday, upcoming mega-cap earnings, geopolitical developments and Nvidia's dealmaking.
Nvidia said on Monday that it has made a "substantial" investment in Safe Superintelligence Inc., the AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The company's said to have committed to investing $5 billion, marking one of its largest funding deals of the AI boom.
"We're not entirely new to this circular financing debacle," Jefferies equity trader Jeffrey Favuzza wrote. Even so, it's "very unclear how the market is going to take this."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Erase Gains As Chipmakers Extend Losses To Third Day
Equities had climbed at the market open, with oil prices dropping as the US paused strikes against Iran and a Kazakh export terminal resumed loadings, easing supply pressures.
The Nasdaq 100 Index shed 0.3% to close at its lowest level since early May, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 2.2%, finishing at its lowest since May 19 after falling as much as 5.1%.(Photo: Bloomberg News)