Waaree Energies Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

Waaree Energies Ltd. is set to announce results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is a renewable energy company with operations spanning over 20 countries. The company's portfolio includes solar modules, EPC, inverters, energy storage systems, and green hydrogen. Here's everything you need to know about Waaree Energies' Q4FY26 results schedule.

Waaree Energies Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated April 21, Waaree Energies said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 29 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31. In another exchange filing, the company said the Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any.

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Waaree Energies Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window is closed for all directors, key managerial personnel, designated persons of the company, and their immediate relatives from April 1 until 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.

Waaree Energies Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q4FY26 results with investors and analysts.

Waaree Energies Q3 Results

Waaree Energies reported an 119% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated total income to Rs 7,761.23 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,545.27 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit rose 118.35% YoY to Rs 1,106.79 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 506.88 crore in Q3FY25.

Waaree Energies Share Price History

Shares of Waaree Energies have fallen 4.56% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 8.84%, and in the past six months, it has declined 6.12%. On a year-to-date basis, Waaree Energies share price has risen 13.90%. Over the past year, it has climbed by nearly 25%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,865 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 12, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,403 apiece on Jan. 21. Waaree Energies shares ended 1.82% higher at Rs 3,366 apiece on the NSE on Monday, compared to a 0.81% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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