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Vodafone Idea Stock Jumps On New 'Free Roaming' Proposition: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Vodafone Idea shares advanced 1.84% intraday to Rs 14.38 a piece. The scrip was trading 1.27% higher by 3 pm, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.25%.

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Vodafone Idea Stock Jumps On New 'Free Roaming' Proposition: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?
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Shares of Vodafone Idea rose during the trading session on Friday, September 25 as the telecom giant announced  free international roaming services on major postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans.

Vodafone Idea shares advanced 1.84% intraday to Rs 14.38 a piece. The scrip was trading 1.27% higher by 3 pm, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.25%.

Postpaid users can now avail eligible plans starting at Rs. 501, along with annual prepaid unlimited data plans. Enterprise customers can secure the benefit through corporate plans starting at Rs. 451, according to a report by Gadgets360.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

According to the telecome operator, customers can activate the benefit through Vodafoen Idea app by chossing the required international Roam-Free plan. After the plan is activated, the user's existing number can  be used while travelling. Customers can use international roaming for around three trips in a year.
 

Should you buy, sell or hold?

According to Bloomberg consenus rating, 18% analysts recommended to buy Vodafone Idea shares, 36.4% suggested hold, while 45.5%  recommended to sell. Analysts from Jefferies and Citi suggested to buy these shares, while Nuvama recommended to hold. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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