Value 360 Communications' Rs 42-Crore IPO Over-Subscribed 1.19 Times

Value 360 Communications Ltd. concluded its Rs 41.69 crore public issue on Wednesday, garnering an overall subscription of 1.19 times.

The IPO was over-subscribed 1.19 times, witnessing participation across all investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Buyers and Retail Individual Investors.

Here's a look at Value 360 Communications' IPO subscription:

Category Subscription times (x) Shares offered Share applied for QIB 17.00 72,000 12,24,000 Non-Institutional Buyers 1.24 11,77,200 14,60,400 Retail Individual Investor 0.77 27,91,200 21,48,000 Market Maker 1.00 2,13,600 2,13,600 Total 1.19 42,54,000 50,46,000

The company's shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, SME Platform of National Stock Exchange.

Value 360, notably, is an integrated communications and marketing solutions provider, offering end-to-end services across public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and strategic communications. Established in 2009, the company has evolved into a full-service platform delivering data-driven and AI-powered marketing solutions to a diverse clientele across industries.

"The company has received multiple industry awards and recognitions and continues to focus on scalable, asset-light growth driven by technology, creativity, and strategic partnerships," a press release noted.

Value 360 remains committed to helping brands build reputation, enhance engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes in an increasingly digital-first world, it added.

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