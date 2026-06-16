US Stock Market Today: Dow Hits New Record As Oil Cools; S&P 500, Nasdaq Little Changed

Wall Street remained largely muted after previous session's truce deal backed rally, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opening little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, extended gains on Tuesday after clocking a record close on Monday.

S&P 500 opened at 7,555.42 levels, Nasdaq Composite slipped marginally by 0.07% to open at 26,666.41, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.42% to open at 51,889.

Nasdaq later edged 0.3% higher to 26,767.60 on the back Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s extended rally.

Crude oil prices corrected sharply as Iran and United States approached the formal signing of a truce deal agreement. Global benchmark Brent crude slipped past $80 per barrel to a low of $79.6 for the first time since March.

Brent crude traded over 3% lower at $80.58 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined 3.6% to $77.93 per barrel.

After the market opened seven out of the 11 sectoral indices traded in the green, while four traded in the red. Gains were led by the information technology sector, while the energy sector led the decline.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Expands AI Push With $60 Billion Acquisition Of Coding Agent Operator Cursor

SpaceX's stock surged as high as 17% to a fresh high of $225.64 on their third day of trade. The shares had ended 19% higher on Monday at $192.50 levels.

The jump comes after Space X agreed to acquire Anysphere Inc., an AI software company and the developer of the popular native code editor Cursor in a deal valued at roughly around $60 billion, two days after the company made its Wall Street debut.

Separately, Yum! Brands Inc.'s stock jumped over 3% to a high of $160.24 after the kentucky-based global fast food chain operator announced that it is selling a struggling pizza hut to Pizza Hut for a total of $2.7 billion to LongRange Capital.

ALSO READ: Yum! Brands To Sell Pizza Hut For $2.7 Billion

The Dollar Spot Index was little changed, euro was little changed at $1.1601, British pound was little changed at $1.3415, and the Japanese yen was little changed at 160.37 per dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, fell 0.6% to $66,095.32.

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