SpaceX Expands AI Push With $60 Billion Acquisition Of Coding Agent Operator Cursor

SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere Inc., an AI software company and the developer of the popular native code editor Cursor in a deal valued at roughly around $60 billion, two days after the company made its Wall Street debut.

Elon Musk's rocket behemoth entered into an agreement with Cursor in the month of April, wherein it had the option of either paying a $10 billion fee for the companies' work together or buying it out for $60 billion, Bloomberg news stated in its report.

SpaceX did not immediately go ahead with the acquisition back then because of its forthcoming initial public offer, which closed last week.

As part of the deal, SpaceX's wholly-owned subsidiary X67 Inc. will merge into Cursor, and ultimately become a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX, reports stated. Post the merger, Cursor's equity will be valued at $60 billion.

The acquisition is expected to be completed during the third quarter of the current fiscal, as per reports. Once the acquisition is complete, it would expand the AI startup's access to an immense amount of computing power and help boost SpaceX's AI coding capabilities.

"The combination of Cursor's leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX's million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will allow us to build the world's most useful models," SpaceX stated in a post on X in April.

Towards the end of May, Cursor had topped $4 billion in annualised revenue, up from $3 billion in late April, and $2 billion in February, reflecting its fast paced business growth despite having a heated rivalry with AI-linked giants like Anthropic and OpenAI.

The company had begun its journey as an individual developer tool, but now has now been focusing on its enterprise business. The business tripled in the first quarter, compared to fourth quarter in 2025.

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