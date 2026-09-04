Up 66% in 6 Months, 20% Today! What's Driving The New India Assurance Stock To 52-Week High?

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today: The New India Assurance Company shares were in strong demand on Friday, September 4, with the stock rallying as much as 19.68% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 234 per share.

At 12:54 pm, shares of The New India Assurance Company were trading 18.77% higher at Rs 232.20 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.70% at 76,682 levels.

The sharp move has added to the stock's recent gains. New India Assurance shares have risen 17.4% over the past five trading sessions and 32.8% in the last month. Over the past six months, the stock has surged 65.92%.

Trading activity was also elevated on Friday. On the BSE, 26.69 lakh shares worth Rs 57.83 crore had changed hands, while 421.52 lakh shares worth Rs 920.04 crore were traded on the NSE.

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Q1 Results Highlights

The strong stock-market performance comes despite a weak first quarter for the insurer.

The New India Assurance reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 244 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 392 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Net premium earned, however, increased 3.4% year-on-year to Rs 9,747 crore from Rs 9,424 crore.

The company's solvency ratio stood at 1.80 in the quarter, compared with 1.84 in the previous quarter.

About The New India Assurance Company

The New India Assurance Company is a general insurance company engaged in providing a wide range of non-life insurance products. Its business spans areas including motor, health, travel, property, marine, engineering and other general insurance segments.

The company has a long operating history in India's insurance market and serves both retail and corporate customers through its insurance products and distribution network.

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