Trent Shares Steady Ahead Of Q4 Results

Shares of Trent, Tata Group's retail unit remained steady after the opening bell on Wednesday, April 22 ahead of fourth quarter results scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Trent shares initially opened higher rising up to 2.45% trading at Rs 4.498 apiece and gave up gains to trade 0.78% lower. At 10:02 am, the shares were 0.27% down, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.8% down.

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The retail arm is scheduled to announce results for the fourth quarter of FY26 today, April 22. The company specialised in fashion and lifestyle products. Major brands under Trent include Zudio, Westside and Utsa.

In an exchange filing dated April 17, the company said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 22 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31.

The Board of Directors will consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company. It will also consider the issuance of bonus shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

The trading window of the company has been closed from March 25 to April 24 in compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

In the previous quarter, Trent reported a 13.88% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 5,363.85 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,710.20 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 2.7% YoY to Rs 510.11 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 496.54 crore in Q3FY25.

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