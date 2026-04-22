Transformers And Rectifiers Shares Tumble In Trade After Q4 Profit Decline

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. plunged over 11% on Wednesday, with the stock trading at Rs 305.40 intraday after the company posted a 5.18% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2026.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 89.28 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 94.16 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per its regulatory filing.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Taril deals with heavy electrical equipment space, specialising in manufacturing high-capacity power, distribution, and furnace transformers. Taril operates three manufacturing facilities and has built a presence in both domestic and global markets,

The company has a total manufacturing capacity exceeding 75,000 MVA per annum and produces transformers up to the 1,200 kV class, catering to sectors such as steel, railways, utilities, and renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes power transformers, distribution transformers, furnace transformers, and rectifier transformers which are used in heavy industrial applications like electrolysis and smelting. The company has been witnessing strong demand amid rising investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects in India.

It is also pursuing capacity expansion and aims to scale up its revenue to $1 billion over the next three years, with a focus on high-margin, specialised transformer segments.

Taril Share Price Today

TARIL Share Price Today

Photo: NDTV Profit

Shares of Taril plunged as much as 11.49% on Wednesday with the stock trading Rs 305.40 intraday at 10:53 a.m. The scrip fell as much as 11.49% to Rs 305.40 apiece intraday on Wednesday. This compares to a 0.54% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 47.07% in the last 12 months and 6.54% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.23 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.64.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 388.50 implies an upside of 27.8%



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