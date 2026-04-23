Technical Stock Calls: Kush Bohra's Buy Calls, Target Price, Stop Loss — RK Forgings, Granules, Phoenix Mills

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified high-conviction trading opportunities for the upcoming session, focusing on the auto ancillary, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. His latest recommendations feature Ramkrishna Forgings, Granules India, and retail-led developer The Phoenix Mills.

​Ramkrishna Forgings

Bohra sees a strong technical setup in the auto component manufacturer Ramkrishna Forgings. The stock is positioned for a move higher as it continues to find support at key levels.

Target 1: Rs 565

​Target 2: Rs 580

​Stop Loss: Rs 540

​Granules India

In the pharmaceutical space, Granules India has caught Bohra's attention. The stock is showing signs of a potential breakout, with targets set for a move toward the 700-plus mark.

​Target 1: Rs 690

​Target 2: Rs 707

​Stop Loss: Rs 656

​The Phoenix Mills

Bohra has also identified a buying opportunity in The Phoenix Mills, a leader in the premium retail and mall space. The technical levels suggest a steady climb toward the 1,900 level.

​Target 1: Rs 1,855

​Target 2: Rs 1,900

​Stop Loss: Rs 1,775

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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