Tech Mahindra Shares Bounce After In-Line Q4 Results, Dividend

Tech Mahindra Share Price: Shares of Tech Mahindra recovered sharply after the company announced in-line fourth quarter results earnings for Q4FY26 and dividend on Wednesday, April 22.

Tech Mahindra posted a sequential rise in both revenue and profit, while its bottom line fell short of market expectations.The IT services firm posted consolidated revenue of Rs 15,076 crore, up from Rs 14,393 crore in the previous quarter.

Tech Mahindra shares recovered from 6.44% intraday low to trade at Rs 1,494 apiece, 0.45% down. The scrip was trading 2.78% lower by 2:22 p.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.69%.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: In-Line Quarter; Higher Profit, Revenue Beats Estimates

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results

Tech Mahindra's net profit rose 20.6% to Rs 1,354 crore from Rs 1,122 crore on a quarter on quarter basis, reflecting improved operational performance, however it missed Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 1,511 crore, indicating continued pressure on margins despite the earnings growth. Revenue increased 4,7% to Rs 15,076 crore from Rs 14,393 crore in the previous, more than Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,784 crore.

Tech Mahindra Dividend Announcement

Tech Mahindra's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share, along with the company's March quarter earnings for the financial year 2026.

The proposed final payout is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 15 per share, which was declared and paid in November last year. Once the dividend is approval, the total dividend for the full year FY26 will stand at Rs 51 per share.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 36 — Check Record Date

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