Tech Mahindra Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 36 — Check Record Date

Tech Mahindra's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share, as part of the company's March quarter earnings for the financial year 2026. The final dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company confirmed in an exchange filing.

The proposed final payout is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 15 per share, which was declared and paid in November last year. Once the dividend is approval, the total dividend for the full year FY26 will stand at Rs 51 per share.

Record Date

Tech Mahindra has fixed Friday, July 3, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend.

Accordingly, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to Friday, July 3, 2026, both days inclusive, for dividend and AGM purposes.

The final dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or before August 14, 2026, through permitted modes to eligible shareholders, the company added.

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