TCS Vs Wipro Vs HCLTech: Which IT Stock Offers Highest Yield After Final FY26 Payout? Details Inside

India's top IT companies have announced their latest shareholder payouts, but the biggest dividend cheque does not automatically mean the best return. Based on the latest market price, Wipro leads TCS and HCLTech on dividend yield.

That gap is where many investors get caught, because a higher dividend per share can still produce a lower yield if the stock price is much higher.

Dividend yield for Wipro stands at 5.39%, followed by HCLTech at 4.16%, while TCS is at 1.18%. For investors seeking regular income, yield often gives a clearer comparison than the headline payout amount.

Payout Details

Wipro currently offers the highest dividend yield among the three IT majors based on the latest market price. HCLTech ranks second, while TCS comes third despite declaring the largest total payout in rupee terms.

This means investors comparing income potential may look beyond the absolute dividend number and focus on what they earn relative to the share price.

Wipro's board declared no fresh dividend with its March quarter results announced on April 16. That leaves its total FY26 dividend at Rs 11 per share, after Rs 5 per share in Q1 and Rs 6 per share in Q3.

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Earlier, analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a dividend of Rs 10.56. The board also considered a Rs 250 per share buyback, Wipro's first in three years, taking the cumulative buyback size to Rs 15,000 crore.

HCLTech announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share on April 21 for FY26. It fixed April 25 as the record date, while payment will be made by May 5.

The final payout takes HCLTech's total FY26 dividend to Rs 60 per share, after three interim dividends of Rs 12 each earlier in the year. Bloomberg estimates had valued FY26 dividend at Rs 57.12, with analyst estimates ranging from Rs 60.7 to Rs 72.6 per share.

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Tata Consultancy Services recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share on April 9 alongside its fourth-quarter results.

That takes TCS' total FY26 dividend to Rs 110 per share, including Rs 79 per share already paid earlier in the year. The earlier figure included a Rs 57 per share third-quarter payout with a special dividend.

Analysts had expected a final dividend of about Rs 40 per share to align with Bloomberg-tracked full-year estimates of Rs 120 per share. TCS has yet to announce the record date for the final dividend.

Investor Takeaway

TCS has the highest annual payout in rupee terms, but its dividend yield is the lowest among the three because of its higher share price.

For investors focused on income rather than headline dividend numbers, the latest ranking places Wipro first, HCLTech second and TCS third.

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