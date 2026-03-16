TCS, Dabur, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among 10% Large-Cap Stocks That Gave Negative Returns In 5 Years

India's equity markets have delivered strong wealth creation over the past five years, but a closer look reveals that not all large-cap companies participated in the rally. Data shows that nearly 10% of India's large-cap stocks have generated negative returns over the last five years, highlighting how even well-established companies can go through prolonged phases of underperformance.

Among companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 20,000 crore or more, a total of 333 firms fall into the large-cap bracket. Of these, 32 companies delivered negative returns over the past five years, while around 80 stocks underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 during the same period.

The Largecap Underperformers Name 5-Year Returs (%) Mcap (Rs Crore) TCS -21% 8,71,672 Shree Cement -17% 84,121 Dabur -13% 81,670 HDFC Life -12% 1,35,120 Infosys -9% 5,06,498 Vodafone Idea -9% 1,01,522 Asian Paints -8% 2,13,076 Wipro -7% 2,05,258 Kotak Mahindra -5% 3,67,770 HUL 0.5% 5,11,853

What stands out is that the list includes several widely tracked market leaders across sectors such as IT, FMCG, banking, telecom and cement.

IT Majors Hit By Global Tech Slowdown

Three of India's largest IT services companies ,Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have all delivered negative five-year returns. Tata Consultancy Services has declined about 21%, while Infosys has slipped around 9% and Wipro about 7% in thw last five years.

The sector has faced headwinds from slower global technology spending, along with investor concerns around how artificial intelligence could reshape traditional IT outsourcing models.

FMCG Giants Face Demand And Valuation Pressures

Consumer staples companies such as Hindustan Unilever and Dabur India have also struggled to generate meaningful returns. Sluggish demand in key consumption segments combined with rich valuations meant that earnings growth failed to translate into stock price performance.

While HUL fell only marginally at 0.5% over five years, Dabur India has declined roughly 13%.

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Banking And Financials See Stock-Specific Challenges

Kotak Mahindra Bank has also lagged. Investors have been concerned about slower growth relative to peers, elevated valuations and leadership transition issues. Regulatory restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on issuing new credit cards also weighed on sentiment.

Similarly, HDFC Life Insurance has faced pressure due to multiple regulatory changes, weak value-of-new-business margins and intense competition. The the private sector lender fell 5% in five years and insurer was down 12%.

Competition And Industry Dynamics Hurt Others

Elsewhere, Asian Paints has fallen about 8% amid rising competition, margin pressures and moderating growth, while cement producer Shree Cement slipped 17% as it faced price wars and industry-wide capacity expansion.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has dropped about 9% as it continues to grapple with subscriber losses and mounting debt.

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