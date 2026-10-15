Tata Tech Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Sees 15% Downside Despite Strong FY27 Growth Outlook; Check Target Price

Tata Technologies' reported revenue of $178 million in Q2 FY27, up 1.9% QoQ in CC terms, came broadly in line with Motilal Oswal estimates of 1.8% QoQ in constant currency. Services segment's revenue was $142 million, up 4.3% QoQ in CC. Ebit margin was 12.9% (down 40bp QoQ), below brokerage's estimate of 13.5%. Adjusted PAT dipped 5.1% QoQ, but rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 171.4 crore, below brokerage's estimate of Rs 200.4 crore.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Tata Technologies Ltd.'s reported revenue of $178 million in Q2 FY27, up 1.9% QoQ in CC terms, broadly in line with Motilal Oswal estimates of 1.8% QoQ in constant currency.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Services segment's revenue was $142 million, up 4.3% QoQ in CC. Ebit margin was 12.9% (down 40bp QoQ), below brokerage's estimate of 13.5%. Adjusted PAT dipped 5.1% QoQ, but rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 171.4 crore, below brokerage's estimate of Rs 200.4 crore.

For H1 FY27, Tata Technologies' revenue/EBIT/adj. PAT grew 31%/27.2%/4.9% YoY in INR terms.

ALSO READ | Leela Palaces Shares Jump Nearly 6% As Q2 Profit Rises 26.5%

For H2 FY27, the brokerage expects its revenue/EBIT/adj. PAT to grow of 18.8%/ 42.6%/50.9% YoY.

At ~32 times 12 months forward P/E, Motilal Oswal views Tata Technologies' valuations as premium relative to its growth and peers; and has assigned a target price of Rs 630 and reiterate Sell rating.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Tata Tech .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.