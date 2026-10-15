Woman Quit Her 'Perfect' Job At Zomato: How Four Income Streams Replaced Her Salary

Leaving a secure job with a regular salary is a big risk, but one woman says the decision helped her build multiple sources of income. Varsha, who quit her job at Zomato five months ago, shared how she replaced her Rs 50,000 monthly salary by working across four income streams.

She revealed that these sources brought her Rs 2,28,892 in revenue in September. She also said this was a slower month compared with July and August. Her biggest earner was creating technology related content for brands, a form of user generated content that allows creators to get paid for making videos and other material for businesses.

This work alone earned her more than Rs 1 lakh in September. Brand deals shared on her own social media page were her second biggest source, through which she earned Rs 86,000.

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On Instagram, Varsha explained, “Number one is Tech UGC. This one made me Rs 1,00,900, which is actually way less than what it made me in July and August. The second one is brand partnerships that go on my page, which made me exactly Rs 86,000, although Rs 66,000 is yet to hit the bank. Number three is my personal one on one sessions that I take for teaching how to make six figures from Tech UGC and that made me around Rs 36,242.”

“My fourth stream of income is remote sales, which does not make me as much money yet and this month it only made me around Rs 5744. Total revenue of September comes up to Rs 2,28,892 to be exact. This is honestly way less than what I made in July and in August.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Tech UGC does pay you a lot, difficult to get the campaigns, but once you get them, the money's really good.”

Another shared, “Definitely could be a skill issue on my end, but I got 25k+ followers, deep tech content and I earn nowhere close to the numbers mentioned here. If this is true, she is a genius genuinely.”

“Ok this is crazy good,” a comment read.

One more added, “This tech UGC is so real.”

Despite earning less than what she expected in September, she hopes to increase her income in October and get back to earning more in the coming months.

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