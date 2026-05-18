Tata Steel Q4 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish on Strong Long-Term Outlook — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal maintained its FY27/28 earnings estimates on Tata Steel Ltd., considering better volume and an improved pricing environment. At current market price, Tata Steel is trading at 7.1x EV/Ebitda and 2x P/BV on FY28E.

The brokerage reiterates its Buy rating with an SOTP-based target price of Rs 250 on FY28E EPS.

According to the brokerage, overall, Tata Steel posted a strong performance in Q4 FY26 as anticipated, primarily driven by healthy volume and NSR in India business. Combined Europe's Ebitda continues to hover near its breakeven due to operational challenges; however, improving prices will support the margin.

Ebitda improvement is expected for Europe's operations in the coming quarters on account of ongoing cost-restructuring measures and improving prices, along with regulatory measures (CABM/reduction in import quotas) to support domestic business.

The capacity ramp-up in the Netherlands and lower fixed costs should incrementally drive the overall Ebitda performance going forward.

Though there are near-term uncertainties related to price volatility and emission challenges in Europe, the long-term outlook remains strong for Tata Steel.



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Motilal Oswal Tata Steel Q4 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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