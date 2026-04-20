Tata Elxsi Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Tata Elxsi Ltd. will announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is a global design and technology services company. Tata Elxsi has more than 13,000 employees and a presence in over 36 locations. Here's everything you need to know about Tata Elxsi's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated April 14, Tata Elxsi said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 21 to approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also recommend a dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Tata Elxsi Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from March 25 until the expiry of 48 hours after the Q4 financial results are declared to the stock exchanges.

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on April 21 at 7 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Dial-In Information

Universal Dial In: +91 22 7115 8095, +91 22 6280 1194

International Toll-Free Numbers

USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Japan: 00531161110, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448

Tata Elxsi Q3 Results

Tata Elxsi reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total income from operations (net) to Rs 999.51 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 979.02 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 45.3% YoY to Rs 108.89 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 199.01 crore in Q3FY25.

Tata Elxsi Share Price History

Shares of Tata Elxsi have fallen 0.53% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 5.99% and in the past six months, it has declined 16.79%. On a year-to-date basis, Tata Elxsi share price has decreased 13.82%. Over the past year, it has dropped by 15.92%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,735 apiece on the NSE on June 10, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,966.2 apiece on March 30, 2026.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, Tata Elxsi shares were trading 2.20% lower at Rs 4,491.40 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.

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