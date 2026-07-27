Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q1: Profit Jumps 35% Despite Rise In Provisions; Asset Quality Improves

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posted a strong set of first-quarter earnings, with net profit rising 35% year-on-year, supported by robust growth in net interest income and a sharp increase in operating profit.

The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 412 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 305 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Its operating profit surged 48% year-on-year, reflecting healthy growth in core banking operations despite higher provisioning during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII), a key measure of a bank's core earnings, climbed 32% to Rs 765 crore from Re 580 crore a year earlier, supported by steady business growth and improved interest earnings.

On the asset quality front, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank continued to report healthy metrics.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) eased to 0.69% at the end of June from 0.73% in the preceding quarter, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) improved marginally to 0.17% from 0.18% sequentially.

The figures underline the bank's disciplined underwriting standards and effective recovery efforts.

The bank, however, set aside higher provisions during the quarter.

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Provisions rose to Rs 53.9 crore, compared with Rs 8.3 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 18.8 crore in the March quarter, indicating a more conservative provisioning approach.

The earnings reflect continued momentum in the bank's core business, with strong income growth offsetting the impact of elevated provisions.

Stable asset quality and robust operating performance are likely to support investor confidence as the lender navigates an evolving interest rate and credit environment.

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