Syrma SGS Technology Stock Surges Over 3% After ECMS Application Gets Approved By Govt

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.'s shares rose 3.60% in trade on Tuesday to a high of Rs 1,521 apiece on the NSE after Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India approved its ECMS application a day prior.

The engineering and electronics manufacturing services company received a go-ahead to manufacture coils worth Rs 60 crore.

The shares pared some gains to trade 3.4% higher at Rs 1,518.

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