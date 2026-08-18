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Syrma SGS Technology Stock Surges Over 3% After ECMS Application Gets Approved By Govt

The engineering and electronics manufacturing services company received a go-ahead to manufacture coils worth Rs 60 crore.

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Syrma SGS Technology Stock Surges Over 3% After ECMS Application Gets Approved By Govt
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Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
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Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.'s shares rose 3.60% in trade on Tuesday to a high of Rs 1,521 apiece on the NSE after Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India approved its ECMS application a day prior. 

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The engineering and electronics manufacturing services company received a go-ahead to manufacture coils worth Rs 60 crore. 

The shares pared some gains to trade 3.4% higher at Rs 1,518. 

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