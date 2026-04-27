'Supershoe' Effect: Adidas Shares Surge As Marathon Milestone Boosts Investor Confidence

Shares of Adidas rose on Monday after Kenya's Sabastian Sawe became the first athlete to complete an official marathon in under two hours, delivering a landmark moment for both athletics and the brand's latest performance footwear.

The sportswear company's stock was up 2% at $139.2 at the Frankfurt stock exchange, though still down roughly 18% year-to-date, amid concerns over US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, Sawe clocked 1:59:30 at the London Marathon on Sunday, shattering one of sport's most elusive barriers.

He achieved the feat wearing Adidas' Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, a high-performance “supershoe” that has been central to the company's innovation push.

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Post-race, Sawe held up the $500 shoe marked “WR” and “sub-2,” after surpassing the previous world record of 2:00:35 set at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023 by the late Kelvin Kiptum.

Reuters reported that the milestone marks a significant win for Adidas in its long-running rivalry with Nike, which had pursued similar breakthroughs through projects like Breaking2 in 2017 and the INEOS 1:59 Challenge led by Eliud Kipchoge, though those efforts did not qualify for official records.

Adidas' dominance extended beyond the men's race. Yomif Kejelcha finished second on his marathon debut, while Tigst Assefa set a new women-only world record,both wearing the same Evo 3 model.

“The Adidas family is incredibly proud of Sabastian and Tigst's historic achievements,” Patrick Nava, general manager at Adidas Running, said in a statement.

“This is a testament to the years of hard work and dedication they have made, alongside our innovation team.”

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The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 features ultra-light construction, weighing about 97 grams, roughly 30% lighter than its predecessor, and incorporates advanced foam and carbon-plated soles designed to improve running economy by 1.6%, according to the company.

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