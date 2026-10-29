Sundram Fasteners Q2 Profit Rises 13%, 405% Dividend Declared; Why Stock Falls 8%

Sundram Fasteners shares came under pressure on Thursday, falling as much as 7.86% to an intraday low of Rs 993.25 apiece, despite the company reporting double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and net profit for the September 2026 quarter and declaring an interim dividend of 405%.

At 10:04 am, Sundram Fasteners shares were trading 3.58% lower at Rs 1,039.45 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.3% higher at 73,475.

The stock's decline came even as the auto components manufacturer reported a 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue from operations and a 13% rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

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Sundram Fasteners Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 30%, Net Profit Up 13%

Sundram Fasteners reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,984.50 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,521.02 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of 30%.

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Consolidated net profit rose 13% YoY to Rs 172.63 crore from Rs 152.75 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 8.19, compared with Rs 7.18 in the corresponding period last year.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations increased 32% YoY to Rs 1,760.77 crore from Rs 1,338.37 crore.

Domestic sales grew 23% to Rs 1,172.90 crore, while exports rose 57% to Rs 530.95 crore, compared with Rs 338.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Despite higher raw material and indirect material prices, earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes (EBITDA) increased 14% to Rs 277.58 crore from Rs 243.67 crore.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) rose 15% YoY to Rs 214.76 crore, while net profit increased 14% to Rs 159.98 crore from Rs 140.27 crore.

Sundram Fasteners Declares 405% Interim Dividend

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.05 per share, equivalent to 405%, for the financial year 2026-27.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as November 6, 2026.

Sundram Fasteners H1 Results: Consolidated Profit At Rs 341 Crore

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, Sundram Fasteners reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,830.57 crore, up 25% from Rs 3,054.41 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated net profit increased 14% to Rs 341.32 crore from Rs 300.69 crore a year earlier.

Standalone revenue from operations grew 26% to Rs 3,375.53 crore, while standalone net profit rose 12% to Rs 310.95 crore from Rs 278.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also incurred capital expenditure of Rs 281.01 crore during the first half of FY27, in line with its planned spending for the financial year.

According to the company, these investments are intended to support expansion in non-automotive segments, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles and adjacent business areas.

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