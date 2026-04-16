Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, HDB Financial, Tejas Networks, Tata Communications, ICICI Lombard & More

Stocks of Wipro Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd. and ICICI Lombard Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings on Thursday

Wipro, Alok Industries, Angel One, CRISIL, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, VST Industries.

Business Update

GMR Airports

Q4 passenger traffic growth of 0.9% YoY at 3.18 crore

March traffic declined 1.5% YoY to 1.04 crore

FY26 passenger traffic rose 0.9% YoY to 12.1 crore.

TARC

Sales of Rs. 1,373 crore in FY26

Business cash flows of Rs. 1,132 crore in FY26.

Reports Q4 sales of Rs. 396 crore

Q4 Business cash flows of Rs. 223 crore.

Allcargo Terminals

Total volumes in March 2026 was 58.6 ‘000 TEUs – 2% higher vs Feb'26

Earnings After Market Hours

HDB Financial Services Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Calculated NII) up 22% at Rs 2,399 crore versus Rs 1,973 crore

Net Profit up 41.4% at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 531 crore

Approves borrowing of funds up to Rs 32,825 crore via debt

ICICI Lombard Q4 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Net Premium Earned up 10.8% at Rs 5,791 crore versus Rs 5,226 crore

Net Profit up 7.3% at Rs 547 crore versus Rs 510 crore;

To pay interim dividend of Rs 7/share

Tejas Networks Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 82.6% at Rs 333 crore versus Rs 1,907 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 118 crore versus profit of Rs 121 crore

Net Loss at Rs 211.3 crore versus loss of Rs 71.8 crore

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Stocks In News

Tata Communications: The company issues commercial paper worth Rs. 400 crore.

The company issues commercial paper worth Rs. 400 crore. Adani Enterprises: The company's board approves the allotment of 90.1 lakh equity shares to shareholders of Adani Emerging Business.

The company's board approves the allotment of 90.1 lakh equity shares to shareholders of Adani Emerging Business. Brigade Enterprises: The company signs an agreement for an 8.63‑acre development project in East Bengaluru, with a gross development value of Rs. 7,200 crore.

The company signs an agreement for an 8.63‑acre development project in East Bengaluru, with a gross development value of Rs. 7,200 crore. Suraj Estate Developers: The company acquires land in Dadar (West) with an estimated gross development value potential of around Rs. 100 crore.

The company acquires land in Dadar (West) with an estimated gross development value potential of around Rs. 100 crore. GHV Infra: The company receives a construction contract worth Rs. 815 crore from APCO Infra for miscellaneous civil works in Maharashtra.

The company receives a construction contract worth Rs. 815 crore from APCO Infra for miscellaneous civil works in Maharashtra. Vishnu Chemicals: The company temporarily shuts its Parwada plant in Vizag for routine maintenance, with the facility expected to remain offline for around three weeks.

The company temporarily shuts its Parwada plant in Vizag for routine maintenance, with the facility expected to remain offline for around three weeks. Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company will consider a bond issuance at its board meeting scheduled on April 20.

The company will consider a bond issuance at its board meeting scheduled on April 20. John Cockerill India: The company has received a Rs.300 crore order from JSW Steel Coated Products

The company has received a Rs.300 crore order from JSW Steel Coated Products 63 Moons Technologies : The company said its 63SATS platform revenue jumped 24x to Rs.87 crore in FY26.

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