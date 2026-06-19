Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dalmia Bharat, Bosch Home Comfort, Doms Industries, Amber Enterprises & More

Shares of Wipro, Dalmia Bharat, Bosch Home Comfort, Doms Industries and Amber Enterprises will attract investor attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Aadhar Housing Finance: The company allots 25,000 NCDs aggregating Rs. 250 crore via private placement.

The company allots 25,000 NCDs aggregating Rs. 250 crore via private placement. Wipro: The company signs a multi‑year AI‑led transformation and data centre migration deal with METRO AG. The company will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services for USD 2.1 million.

The company signs a multi‑year AI‑led transformation and data centre migration deal with METRO AG. The company will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services for USD 2.1 million. Bosch Home Comfort: Bosch Global will exercise the oversubscription option in the company's OFS.

Bosch Global will exercise the oversubscription option in the company's OFS. Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company: The company sets July 3 as the record date for its FY26 final dividend.

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Doms Industries: FILA sells 7% stake via 42.5 lakh shares at Rs. 2,200.34 per share aggregating Rs. 935 crore.

FILA sells 7% stake via 42.5 lakh shares at Rs. 2,200.34 per share aggregating Rs. 935 crore. Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company temporarily shuts Raigad water park due to water shortage following state directive, to reopen once situation improves.

The company temporarily shuts Raigad water park due to water shortage following state directive, to reopen once situation improves. Amber Enterprises: The company enters manufacturing pact with Oppo India to produce Oppo, OnePlus and Realme smartphones.

The company enters manufacturing pact with Oppo India to produce Oppo, OnePlus and Realme smartphones. Dalmia Bharat: Exchange to discontinue Dalmia Bharat from F&O segment effective August 28; existing contracts remain tradeable.

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