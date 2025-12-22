Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Infosys, Varun Beverages, Tech Mahindra, Rites
IIFL Finance, Indian Overseas Bank and Crompton Greaves will also be in focus.
Shares of Tata Steel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Rites Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Monday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Tata Steel: Acquired 149 crore shares of arm T Steel Holdings for Rs 1,355 crore. Firm receives tax demand of Rs 1,132 crore including penalty from Jamshedpur Tax Body.
Tech Mahindra: The company received an order to Pay Rs 1,287 crore to provident funds for employees. The company made disclosures of PF amount as contingent liabilities.
Infosys: Infosys has reached a settlement in principle to resolve all pending class action lawsuits against its subsidiary, McCamish Systems LLC, and certain customers, with McCamish agreeing to pay $17.5 million into a fund. The company observed volatility in its ADR price on the NYSE on Dec. 9, 2025, triggering two Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) trading pauses. Infosys clarified that no material events require disclosure and issued the statement to ensure transparency and prevent speculation, while continuing to comply with SEBI Regulations.
Varun Beverages: The company has proposed to acquire a 100% stake in South Africa–based Twizza (Pty) Ltd through its subsidiary The Beverages Co for Rs 1,119 crore. Twizza is a manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.
RITES: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Botswana government for the development, modernisation of transport infra. The company to supply rolling stock, commissioning and maintenance support for Botswana railways.
IIFL Finance: The board designates Bibhu Prasad Kanungo as Chairperson and approves an increase in borrowing limit to Rs 60,000 crore from Rs 35,000 crore.
Jayasawal Neco: The company allotted 1.8 Lakh non-convertible debentures to raise funds worth up to Rs 1,800 crore on Dec 12.
Indian Overseas Bank: Offer for sale update — Government sold 2.17% stake in the Bank on Dec 18 , shareholding reduces to 92.44%.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: The firm gets a 20-Year Patent for invention titled Energy Efficient Cooling With Ceiling Fan And Air Conditioner Based On Environmental Conditions.
Granules India: USFDA completed inspection at Granules life’s unit with five observations.
ALSO READ
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, Infosys, Indegene, Power Grid, Varun Beverages — Ask Profit
IPO Opening
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality: The company specialises in providing multispeciality healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. The company will offer shares for bidding on Monday. The price band is set Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share. This IPO size is Rs 250.8 crore, entirely fresh issue.