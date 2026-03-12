Amazon Business Sees 35% YoY Growth In Annual Sales In 2025

Amazon India's B2B platform Amazon Business has recorded a 35% year-on-year growth in annual sales in 2025, a senior company official said on Thursday.



Amazon Business Director Mitranjan Bhaduri said the platform offers a catalogue of over 19 crore products from more than 17 lakh sellers across the marketplace.



"Globally, Amazon Business has crossed USD 35 billion in annualised sales, based on the last publicly shared figure. In India, the business has been growing strongly, with 35% year-on-year growth in 2025," Bhaduri said.



Amazon Business operates from Amazon India's e-commerce platform, but the login changes for business-to-business customers.



Bhaduri said the price varies based on the bulk unit ordered by businesses for their consumption.



"Amazon Business enabled businesses in India to realise over Rs 2,000 crore in financial benefits and value in 2025. Adoption has been particularly strong beyond metros, with more than 70% of customers now located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities," he said.



The firm counts discounts and cash back offers to buyers in estimating the total Rs 2,000 crore benefits delivered to them.



Bhaduri said services companies and manufacturing businesses are two large customer segments for Amazon Business.



"Services companies typically purchase IT equipment, office supplies, furniture, pantry appliances, and housekeeping products. Manufacturing companies procure tools, industrial equipment, and safety products required for operations. Categories, such as PCs, IT equipment, and office supplies, continue to see strong growth on the platform," he said.



Amazon Business claims to offer a catalogue of over 19 crore products from more than 17 lakh sellers across the marketplace.

ALSO READ: Amazon Wins US Court Order Blocking Perplexity's AI Shopping Bots

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.