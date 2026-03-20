Stocks To Watch Today: JK Cement, Ireda, Cipla, Wipro, JSW Cement

Stocks of JK Cement Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and JSW Cement Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks In News

JK Cement: The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dommarnandyala Block-3 in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dommarnandyala Block-3 in Andhra Pradesh. Tata Elxsi: The company has launched a Global Offshore Development Center (ODC) for Terumo Corporation.

The company has launched a Global Offshore Development Center (ODC) for Terumo Corporation. TCS: The company has entered into a pact with ABB for a strategic IT, AI, and engineering partnership.

The company has entered into a pact with ABB for a strategic IT, AI, and engineering partnership. Cipla: The company will invest up to $100 million in its arm Cipla (EU), approved the merger of Inzpera Health, and designated P R Ramesh as Vice-Chairman.

The company will invest up to $100 million in its arm Cipla (EU), approved the merger of Inzpera Health, and designated P R Ramesh as Vice-Chairman. NTPC: The company has signed an MoU with Octopus Energy Group to explore collaborations in the power and energy sectors.

The company has signed an MoU with Octopus Energy Group to explore collaborations in the power and energy sectors. Samvardhana Motherson: The company has approved a JV pact with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics to incorporate a new entity in Dubai with an authorized capital of $10 million.

The company has approved a JV pact with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics to incorporate a new entity in Dubai with an authorized capital of $10 million. SJVN: The company has achieved a 1 billion-unit generation milestone at its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project.

The company has achieved a 1 billion-unit generation milestone at its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project. Wipro: The company has launched a hub in GIFT City dedicated to AI-led transformation for BFSI clients.

The company has launched a hub in GIFT City dedicated to AI-led transformation for BFSI clients. Ireda: The company has enhanced its borrowing plan to Rs. 35,800 crore for fiscal 2026 and up to Rs. 40,000 crore for fiscal 2027; the board will meet on March 25 to consider an interim dividend.

The company has enhanced its borrowing plan to Rs. 35,800 crore for fiscal 2026 and up to Rs. 40,000 crore for fiscal 2027; the board will meet on March 25 to consider an interim dividend. JSW Cement: The company has commissioned a greenfield grinding plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of 2.5 MTPA.

IPO Listing

Innovision: Provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training to clients across India. The company serves customers across sectors including retail, healthcare, warehousing, logistics and BFSI. Max Healthcare Limited, Stellar Value Chain and Sequel Logistics are some of the customers.

Subscription:

QIB: 14.30x.

NII: 8.60x.

Retail: 0.60x.

Total: 3.46x.

IPO Open

Central Mine Planning:

Offers consultancy and support services for coal and mineral exploration and mine planning and design

One of the largest coal and mineral consultancy companies in India, preferred consultant for Coal India Ltd.

Has a market share of 61.0% in Fiscal 2025

Has planned open-cast mines with an annual production capacity of up to 85 million tonnes and mining depths reaching up to 420 meters.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 10.71 crore shares worth Rs 1,842.12 crore. Price band at Rs 163-172 per share and lot size of 80 shares.

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