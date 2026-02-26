Stocks To Watch Today: IRFC, Waaree Energies, Zydus Lifesciences, RBL Bank

Stocks of Adani Green Energy Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and RBL Bank Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's corporate hours:

Stocks In News

IRFC: The company signs a loan agreement with a consortium of SMBC and MUFG to raise approximately $400 million; additionally, the government will not exercise the oversubscription option for its OFS.

Adani Green Energy: The company incorporates a new arm, Adani Renewable Energy Middle East.

The company incorporates a new arm, Adani Renewable Energy Middle East. SBI Life Insurance: The board approves an interim dividend of Rs 2.7 per share for FY26, with March 6 set as the record date.

The board approves an interim dividend of Rs 2.7 per share for FY26, with March 6 set as the record date. Zydus Lifesciences: The company plans to launch Semaglutide injections in India upon patent expiry using an exclusive, affordable, reusable adjustable single-pen device.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Enterprise Intelligence (REIL) allots shares worth Rs 597 crore to its arm and shares worth Rs 257 crore to Facebook Overseas.

RBL Bank: SBI Mutual Fund receives RBI approval to increase its stake in the bank up to 9.99% within one year.

SBI Mutual Fund receives RBI approval to increase its stake in the bank up to 9.99% within one year. Shaily Engineering Plastics: The company secures a Rs 423 crore order from a domestic pharmaceutical company to supply pen injectors.

The company secures a Rs 423 crore order from a domestic pharmaceutical company to supply pen injectors. Premier Energies: The company clarifies that recent tariff developments are industry-wide and it is not engaged in any undisclosed negotiations with US authorities.

The company clarifies that recent tariff developments are industry-wide and it is not engaged in any undisclosed negotiations with US authorities. Waaree Energies: The company notes that the 126% duty on solar imports to the US is subject to regulatory proceedings, and its US manufacturing capacity will support existing commitments.

The company notes that the 126% duty on solar imports to the US is subject to regulatory proceedings, and its US manufacturing capacity will support existing commitments. Lupin: The Maharashtra GST Department has initiated a search operation at the company's office.

