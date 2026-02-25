Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

SBI Life Declares Rs 2.7 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

Shares of SBI Life ended 0.45% lower at Rs 2,073.60 apiece on the NSE.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SBI Life Declares Rs 2.7 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
SBI Life declares dividend.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.70 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for FY26, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

"The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the Company of Rs 2.70/- (Two Rupees and Seventy Paisa only) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each (i.e. 27%) for the Financial Year 2025-26," the filing stated. 

To determine the eligibility of the shareholders, the company has set March 6 as the record date and said that payout of the dividend will happen on or before Friday, March 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: 'Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Risk Reward Favorable For India': Citi Picks Top Bets For Near-Term

SBI Life Q3 FY26 Highlights

SBI Life Insurance net profit for Q3FY26 went up 5% to Rs 577 crore from Rs 551 in the year-ago period. 

During the quarter, net premium income grew 22% to Rs 30,245 crore as against Rs 24,828 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 45,803 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 18,542 crore in October-December of FY25.

Jump in total income is attributed to Rs 15,531 crore income from investment as against negative return earned from investment income of Rs 6,282 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

SBI Life Share Price

Shares of SBI Life ended 0.45% lower at Rs 2,073.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to 0.23% advance in the Nifty index on Wednesday. 

The share price has risen 40.89% in the last 12 months and 1.90% year-to-date. 

ALSO READ: BEL Board Meeting On Feb. 27 To Consider Interim Dividend For FY 2025-26; Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Marvel's Wolverine Video Game To Release For PS5 In September — Check Details

Marvel's Wolverine Video Game To Release For PS5 In September — Check Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search