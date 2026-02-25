SBI Life Declares Rs 2.7 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.70 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for FY26, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the Company of Rs 2.70/- (Two Rupees and Seventy Paisa only) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each (i.e. 27%) for the Financial Year 2025-26," the filing stated.

To determine the eligibility of the shareholders, the company has set March 6 as the record date and said that payout of the dividend will happen on or before Friday, March 27, 2026.

SBI Life Q3 FY26 Highlights

SBI Life Insurance net profit for Q3FY26 went up 5% to Rs 577 crore from Rs 551 in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, net premium income grew 22% to Rs 30,245 crore as against Rs 24,828 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 45,803 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 18,542 crore in October-December of FY25.

Jump in total income is attributed to Rs 15,531 crore income from investment as against negative return earned from investment income of Rs 6,282 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

SBI Life Share Price

Shares of SBI Life ended 0.45% lower at Rs 2,073.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to 0.23% advance in the Nifty index on Wednesday.

The share price has risen 40.89% in the last 12 months and 1.90% year-to-date.

