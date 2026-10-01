Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Waaree Energies, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Cupid & More

Shares of Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Waaree Energies, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, RVNL and MRPL will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, October 1.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Infosys : Extends its strategic collaboration with ABN AMRO to simplify and modernise the bank's IT landscape.

: Extends its strategic collaboration with ABN AMRO to simplify and modernise the bank's IT landscape. Wipro : Expects to complete the acquisition of select customer contracts from Alpha Net by December 31; the transaction was earlier expected to close by September 30.

: Expects to complete the acquisition of select customer contracts from Alpha Net by December 31; the transaction was earlier expected to close by September 30. HDFC Bank: Appoints V. N. Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for a three-year term from January 4, 2027; Rakesh Kumar Rajput completes his tenure.

Appoints V. N. Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for a three-year term from January 4, 2027; Rakesh Kumar Rajput completes his tenure. BGR Energy Systems : Sasikala Raghupathy resigns as Chairperson.

: Sasikala Raghupathy resigns as Chairperson. Yash Highvoltage : Commences production at its Vadodara facility, manufacturing RIP and RIS transformer bushings.

: Commences production at its Vadodara facility, manufacturing RIP and RIS transformer bushings. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India : Secures NABL accreditation for its Hemi Anechoic Chamber, enhancing vehicle validation capabilities.

: Secures NABL accreditation for its Hemi Anechoic Chamber, enhancing vehicle validation capabilities. Milky Mist Dairy Food : Commissions a new 10 MW solar power plant at Arasanoor.

: Commissions a new 10 MW solar power plant at Arasanoor. Linde India : Executes deed for two Air Separation Units (ASUs) at its Odisha facility and begins supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel.

: Executes deed for two Air Separation Units (ASUs) at its Odisha facility and begins supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel. Welspun Enterprises : Receives a Rs. 18 crore tax order from the Haryana tax authority.

: Receives a Rs. 18 crore tax order from the Haryana tax authority. Jindal Stainless : Supplies stainless steel for strengthening the six-decade-old Sadhana Bhawan at Shri Kripalu Dham.

: Supplies stainless steel for strengthening the six-decade-old Sadhana Bhawan at Shri Kripalu Dham. RVNL: Appoints Neeti Sarkar as Director (Finance); Abhishek Kumar ceases to be Director (Finance).

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Awfis Space Solutions : Executes Rs. 5 crore overdraft facility and Rs. 75 crore term loan facility agreements with IDFC First Bank.

: Executes Rs. 5 crore overdraft facility and Rs. 75 crore term loan facility agreements with IDFC First Bank. Rentomojo : Clarifies it is not in any negotiations or discussions for a debt raise and no such proposal has been considered.

: Clarifies it is not in any negotiations or discussions for a debt raise and no such proposal has been considered. Tech Mahindra : Board to consider Q2 results and a bonus issue on October 15

: Board to consider Q2 results and a bonus issue on October 15 KNR Constructions : Receives penalty orders worth Rs. 92 crore for AY18-21 from the Hyderabad tax authority. The company extends timeline for selling stake in KNR Ramanattukara

: Receives penalty orders worth Rs. 92 crore for AY18-21 from the Hyderabad tax authority. The company extends timeline for selling stake in KNR Ramanattukara IRFC : Receives a Rs. 397 crore show-cause notice from the Hajipur tax authority.

: Receives a Rs. 397 crore show-cause notice from the Hajipur tax authority. Blue Dart Express : To increase prices by 9-12% with effect from January 1, 2027.

: To increase prices by 9-12% with effect from January 1, 2027. HDFC Life Insurance : Board to meet on October 15 to consider raising funds via NCDs.

: Board to meet on October 15 to consider raising funds via NCDs. Interarch Building Products : Receives an Rs. 89 crore order for design and construction of a steel building system for a data centre.

: Receives an Rs. 89 crore order for design and construction of a steel building system for a data centre. AARTIPHARM : Files a writ petition before the Gujarat High Court challenging a Rs. 59.5 crore order passed by the Superintendent of Stamps, Gujarat.

: Files a writ petition before the Gujarat High Court challenging a Rs. 59.5 crore order passed by the Superintendent of Stamps, Gujarat. Cantabil Retail India : Opened 8 new showrooms in September, taking the total showroom count to 690.

: Opened 8 new showrooms in September, taking the total showroom count to 690. UGRO Capital : Approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs. 137 crore on a private placement basis.

: Approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs. 137 crore on a private placement basis. Nuvoco Vistas : Arm NU Vista receives a show-cause notice from the Patna tax authority.

: Arm NU Vista receives a show-cause notice from the Patna tax authority. Jio Financial Services : The company and Allianz subscribe to 32 crore shares of Jio Allianz worth Rs. 320 crore; total investment in the JV rises to Rs. 375 crore.

: The company and Allianz subscribe to 32 crore shares of Jio Allianz worth Rs. 320 crore; total investment in the JV rises to Rs. 375 crore. DCM Shriram : Commissions two new plants adjacent to its caustic soda facilities in Jhagadia.

: Commissions two new plants adjacent to its caustic soda facilities in Jhagadia. New India Assurance : Appoints Lavanya R. Mundayur as CMD till May 31, 2029; S. Sivasankar ceases to be CMD from September 30.

: Appoints Lavanya R. Mundayur as CMD till May 31, 2029; S. Sivasankar ceases to be CMD from September 30. MRPL : One deceased person has been found at the fire incident site, while another person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

: One deceased person has been found at the fire incident site, while another person is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Bata India : Gunjan Shah completes tenure as Managing Director.

: Gunjan Shah completes tenure as Managing Director. Transrail Lighting: Enhances tower manufacturing capacity by 12,000 MTPA; total capacity now stands at 1.84 lakh MTPA.

Enhances tower manufacturing capacity by 12,000 MTPA; total capacity now stands at 1.84 lakh MTPA. IRB Infrastructure Developers : Completes the transfer of Solapur Yedeshi Tollway and CG Tollway from the Private InvIT to IRB InvIT Fund.

: Completes the transfer of Solapur Yedeshi Tollway and CG Tollway from the Private InvIT to IRB InvIT Fund. NCC : The company received 2 orders worth Rs. 500 crore in September.

: The company received 2 orders worth Rs. 500 crore in September. Power Grid : CMD Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan relinquishes additional charge of Director (Projects).

: CMD Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan relinquishes additional charge of Director (Projects). Cupid : Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs. 800 crore and FY27 net profit guidance to Rs. 250 crore.

: Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs. 800 crore and FY27 net profit guidance to Rs. 250 crore. Waaree Energies: Arm Waaree Power commences production at a new solar inverter manufacturing line.

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