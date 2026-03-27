Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Trent, LIC, Power Mech Projects, L&T & More

Stocks of HDFC Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Trent , Life Insurance Corp. and Power Mech Projects Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Power Mech Projects: The company states that WBSEDCL has annulled the tender for a 250 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Goaltore, resulting in a reduction of the order book by Rs. 1,563 crore.

The company states that WBSEDCL has annulled the tender for a 250 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Goaltore, resulting in a reduction of the order book by Rs. 1,563 crore. RACL Geartech: The company reports intermittent constraints in LPG/PNG availability for industrial use and states it is coordinating with suppliers and implementing alternate production planning to mitigate impact.

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HFCL: The company approves a preferential issue of warrants worth up to Rs. 555 crore & will set up a preform manufacturing facility through its arm, HFCL Technologies, with an estimated investment of nearly Rs. 580 crore. The company approves expansion and consolidation of its defence and aeronautics operations and plans to invest Rs. 175 crore with partners in its arm, HFCL Advance.

The company approves a preferential issue of warrants worth up to Rs. 555 crore & will set up a preform manufacturing facility through its arm, HFCL Technologies, with an estimated investment of nearly Rs. 580 crore. The company approves expansion and consolidation of its defence and aeronautics operations and plans to invest Rs. 175 crore with partners in its arm, HFCL Advance. LIC: The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 7,100 crore, including interest, from the Income Tax Department.

The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 7,100 crore, including interest, from the Income Tax Department. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: The company awards a Rs. 540 crore construction contract to Kalpataru Projects International.

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Yes Bank: Vinay Muralidhar Tonse appointed as CEO and MD of Bank

Vinay Muralidhar Tonse appointed as CEO and MD of Bank L&T Technology Services: The company will sell its SWC Unit to AMI Paradigm for a consideration of Rs. 452 crore.

The company will sell its SWC Unit to AMI Paradigm for a consideration of Rs. 452 crore. Brigade Enterprises : The company has launched a new residential project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 700 crore.

: The company has launched a new residential project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 700 crore. HDFC Bank: The company has re-appointed Sunita Maheshwari as an Independent Director.

The company has re-appointed Sunita Maheshwari as an Independent Director. Azad Engineering: The company has signed an 8-year pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan, to be a single-source supplier for gas turbine parts.

The company has signed an 8-year pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan, to be a single-source supplier for gas turbine parts. Trent: The company has approved the private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs. 500 crore.

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