Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, MCX, SBI, Ola Electric, Piramal Finance And Hero MotoCorp

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., State Bank of India, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. Piramal Finance Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.will be in focus on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

HDFC Bank: MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decides not to seek reappointment.

MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decides not to seek reappointment. SBI: Arm to dilute up to 1% stake in NSE via public offer.

Arm to dilute up to 1% stake in NSE via public offer. MCX: Turnover hits record Rs 63 lakh crore on gold surge on Friday.

Turnover hits record Rs 63 lakh crore on gold surge on Friday. Ola Electric Mobility: Opens bookings for S1Z scooter, price starting at Rs 79,999.

Opens bookings for S1Z scooter, price starting at Rs 79,999. Piramal Finance: QIP closes; company allots 99.5 lakh shares at Rs 2,110 per share.

QIP closes; company allots 99.5 lakh shares at Rs 2,110 per share. Ashoka Buildcon: Gets Rs 602 crore order from RVNL.

Gets Rs 602 crore order from RVNL. Knowledge Realty Trust: Launches Rs 12,000 crore OFS.

Launches Rs 12,000 crore OFS. Hero MotoCorp: Completes acquisition of 1.19 crore shares of Ather Energy for Rs 1,758 crore.

Completes acquisition of 1.19 crore shares of Ather Energy for Rs 1,758 crore. Tata Motors PV and CV: Tata EV bookings triple, production constraints cap growth; festive quarter outlook strong. Management expects demand for electric CVs to remain strong.

Tata EV bookings triple, production constraints cap growth; festive quarter outlook strong. Management expects demand for electric CVs to remain strong. Can Fin Homes: Approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Brace For Fresh Swings Amid US Jobs Data, Iran Tensions: Analysts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.