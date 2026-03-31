Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, IndiGo, NCC, Garden Reach, HAL & More

Stocks of HDFC Bank Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., NCC Ltd. , Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

HDFC Bank: The board of HDFC Bank is likely to approve the reappointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director and CEO for a third term, citing satisfactory performance and sound leadership decisions, according to sources.

The board of HDFC Bank is likely to approve the reappointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director and CEO for a third term, citing satisfactory performance and sound leadership decisions, according to sources. IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. appoints William Walsh as new Chief Executive Officer, the IndiGo parent announced on Tuesday. Walsh will take charge from Aug 3. This comes days after Pieter Elbers resigned from his position as CEO.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. appoints William Walsh as new Chief Executive Officer, the IndiGo parent announced on Tuesday. Walsh will take charge from Aug 3. This comes days after Pieter Elbers resigned from his position as CEO. Lupin: The company has received a tentative approval from the US FDA for its Sugammadex Injection, which is used to reverse neuromuscular blockade.

The company has received a tentative approval from the US FDA for its Sugammadex Injection, which is used to reverse neuromuscular blockade. Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The company has recorded its highest-ever annual turnover of Rs. 6,400 crore and declared a 129% interim dividend for FY26.

The company has recorded its highest-ever annual turnover of Rs. 6,400 crore and declared a 129% interim dividend for FY26. NCC: The company has secured five new construction orders worth a cumulative Rs. 1,292 crore during the month of March.

The company has secured five new construction orders worth a cumulative Rs. 1,292 crore during the month of March. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): The company has recorded a provisional revenue of Rs. 32,250 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and reports an outstanding order book of approximately Rs. 2.54 lakh crore.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Appoints William Walsh As New CEO; To Take Charge From Aug 3

G R Infraprojects: The company has secured an order worth Rs. 1,454 crore from NHAI on a Hybrid Annuity Mode basis.

The company has secured an order worth Rs. 1,454 crore from NHAI on a Hybrid Annuity Mode basis. Bank of Baroda: The company has received tax demands of Rs. 457 crore and Rs. 806 crore from the I-T Department and has invested Rs. 500 crore in its arm, BOB Securities & Giltedge.

The company has received tax demands of Rs. 457 crore and Rs. 806 crore from the I-T Department and has invested Rs. 500 crore in its arm, BOB Securities & Giltedge. Kwality Wall's: The company reports that The Magnum Ice Cream Co acquired a 61.9% stake in the company on March 30.

The company reports that The Magnum Ice Cream Co acquired a 61.9% stake in the company on March 30. Bharti Airtel: The company will invest $1 billion in its arm Nxtra Data, with Alpha Wave Global and Carlyle also participating as key investors.

The company will invest $1 billion in its arm Nxtra Data, with Alpha Wave Global and Carlyle also participating as key investors. Manappuram Finance: The company has approved a borrowing plan of up to Rs. 7,400 crore for FY27 and will invest Rs. 791 crore in Asirvad Micro Finance

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.