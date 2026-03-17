Stocks To Watch Today: Cupid, GMDC, RVNL, Leela Palace, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors

Stocks In News On TuesdayImage: Unsplash
- Gujarat Mineral Development partners with NMDC for rare earth elements exploration
- RVNL awarded Rs 95 crore contract by NMDC for infrastructure projects
- Bharat Forge's JS Auto arm sees 23% stake acquired for Rs 300 crore
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Stocks of Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., Cupid Ltd., Leela Palace Hotels & Resorts Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
- GMDC: The company enters a strategic collaboration pact with NMDC to explore opportunities in the rare earth elements sector.
- RVNL: The company receives a letter of award worth Rs 95 crore from NMDC.
- Bharat Forge: PI Opportunities Fund completes the acquisition of a 23% stake in the company's arm, JS Auto, for Rs 300 crore.
- L&T Technology Services: The company launches an Nvidia-powered AI Lung Digital Twin platform for advanced respiratory diagnostics.
- Cupid: The company announces a strategic branding alignment of "Japanese Quality" for its "Made in India" products and is developing a Nitrile female condom.
- Sun Pharma: US FDA accepts the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA to treat active psoriatic arthritis.
- Sagar Cements: The company will sell a 7.24% stake in its arm, Andhra Cements, via an OFS with a floor price of Rs 52 per share.
- Tata Motors: The company will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5% starting April 1 to offset rising input and commodity costs.
- HUDCO: The board will meet on March 23 to consider a fourth interim dividend and the annual resource plan for FY27.
- Angel One: The board will meet on March 20 to consider a second interim dividend for the current year.
- Redington: Its arm's Gulf region operations are currently restricted and facing increased freight costs due to shipment re-routing.
- Leela Palaces Hotels: The company will invest Rs 231 crore in its arm, Leela Luxe Hotels, which is set to buy a business undertaking from Pai Vista Hotels for Rs 560 crore and has acquired an ultra-luxury resort in Coorg.
ALSO READ: Stock In Focus: Leela Palace Hotels To Invest Rs 230 Crore In Arm Leela Luxe Hotels & Resorts
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