Stocks To Watch Today: Cupid, GMDC, RVNL, Leela Palace, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors

Stocks of Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., Cupid Ltd., Leela Palace Hotels & Resorts Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

GMDC: The company enters a strategic collaboration pact with NMDC to explore opportunities in the rare earth elements sector.

The company enters a strategic collaboration pact with NMDC to explore opportunities in the rare earth elements sector. RVNL: The company receives a letter of award worth Rs 95 crore from NMDC.

The company receives a letter of award worth Rs 95 crore from NMDC. Bharat Forge: PI Opportunities Fund completes the acquisition of a 23% stake in the company's arm, JS Auto, for Rs 300 crore.

PI Opportunities Fund completes the acquisition of a 23% stake in the company's arm, JS Auto, for Rs 300 crore. L&T Technology Services: The company launches an Nvidia-powered AI Lung Digital Twin platform for advanced respiratory diagnostics.

The company launches an Nvidia-powered AI Lung Digital Twin platform for advanced respiratory diagnostics. Cupid: The company announces a strategic branding alignment of "Japanese Quality" for its "Made in India" products and is developing a Nitrile female condom.

The company announces a strategic branding alignment of "Japanese Quality" for its "Made in India" products and is developing a Nitrile female condom. Sun Pharma: US FDA accepts the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA to treat active psoriatic arthritis.

US FDA accepts the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA to treat active psoriatic arthritis. Sagar Cements: The company will sell a 7.24% stake in its arm, Andhra Cements, via an OFS with a floor price of Rs 52 per share.

The company will sell a 7.24% stake in its arm, Andhra Cements, via an OFS with a floor price of Rs 52 per share. Tata Motors : The company will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5% starting April 1 to offset rising input and commodity costs.

: The company will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5% starting April 1 to offset rising input and commodity costs. HUDCO: The board will meet on March 23 to consider a fourth interim dividend and the annual resource plan for FY27.

The board will meet on March 23 to consider a fourth interim dividend and the annual resource plan for FY27. Angel One: The board will meet on March 20 to consider a second interim dividend for the current year.

The board will meet on March 20 to consider a second interim dividend for the current year. Redington: Its arm's Gulf region operations are currently restricted and facing increased freight costs due to shipment re-routing.

Its arm's Gulf region operations are currently restricted and facing increased freight costs due to shipment re-routing. Leela Palaces Hotels: The company will invest Rs 231 crore in its arm, Leela Luxe Hotels, which is set to buy a business undertaking from Pai Vista Hotels for Rs 560 crore and has acquired an ultra-luxury resort in Coorg.

ALSO READ: Stock In Focus: Leela Palace Hotels To Invest Rs 230 Crore In Arm Leela Luxe Hotels & Resorts

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