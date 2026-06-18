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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 18, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 18, 2026
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.
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Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
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Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with picks spanning auto components, housing finance, and power solutions. His recommendations include Jamna Auto Industries, HUDCO, and Genus Power, backed by positive technical setups.

Here are the specific trading strategies and key levels

Jamna Auto Industries
Bohra sees a buying opportunity in Jamna Auto, supported by improving price momentum. The stock is expected to move higher in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 134
  • Target 2: Rs 138
  • Stop Loss: Rs 127

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV, Shyam Metalics, Titan, Max Health, United Spirits, Thyrocare And More On Brokerages' Radar

HUDCO
In the housing finance space, HUDCO remains a preferred pick. Bohra has set upside targets as the stock shows signs of positive momentum.

  • Target 1: Rs 221
  • Target 2: Rs 227
  • Stop Loss: Rs 209

Genus Power
Genus Power has also been identified as a bullish trade, driven by favourable technical positioning in the power solutions segment. Bohra advises entering the stock for a potential move toward the 340 mark.

  • Target 1: Rs 340
  • Target 2: Rs 350
  • Stop Loss: Rs 320

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organisation. Investors should consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

 

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