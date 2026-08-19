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Stock Watch: Why These 10 Stocks Tumbled and Surged Over 5% in Trade

Oriental Hotels led the gainers with a 14.35% rise, while Himadri Speciality Chemical was the biggest decliner, falling 8.08% around noon

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Stock Watch: Why These 10 Stocks Tumbled and Surged Over 5% in Trade
Here is a list of top gainers and losers by midday today
Image: AI generated

The broader market remained weak around noon on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 down 0.38%. Market breadth was also negative, with 2,093 stocks falling against 1,244 that gained, while 124 were unchanged. Several stocks were seeing sharp moves of more than 5% in either direction.

Oriental Hotels, BLEL Among Top Gainers

Oriental Hotels was the biggest gainer among the 10 stocks, rising 14.35% to around Rs 138.60. The stock had seen 258.78 lakh shares traded, with the traded value at Rs 354.69 crore.

Behari Lal Engineering, or BLEL, gained 12.17% to around Rs 521.60. The counter recorded a volume of 285.63 lakh shares and a traded value of Rs 1,415.85 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 10.46% to around Rs 183.23. Trading volume stood at 271.18 lakh shares, while the traded value was Rs 501.65 crore.

Dhoot Transmission gained 10% to around Rs 1,436.30. The stock recorded 135.61 lakh shares in volume, with transactions worth Rs 1,855.33 crore.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar was up 9.09% at around Rs 20.29. It saw 1,366.51 lakh shares traded, the highest volume among the 10 stocks in this list, while the traded value stood at Rs 280.41 crore.

Also Read: Dhoot Transmission Shares List With 38% Premium At Rs 1,200 A Piece On NSE

Himadri Speciality Chemical Leads Decliners

Himadri Speciality Chemical was the biggest decliner in the list, falling 8.08% to around Rs 718.65. The stock recorded 187.19 lakh shares in volume, with a traded value of Rs 1,378.65 crore.

Precision Wires India declined 6.92% to around Rs 426.50. Trading volume stood at 6.8 lakh shares, and the traded value was Rs 29.57 crore.

Zenith Drugs fell 6.33% to around Rs 42.15. The SME counter recorded 0.04 lakh shares in volume, with a traded value of Rs 0.02 crore.

Pakka Limited was down 6.12% at around Rs 89.65, with 2.77 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of Rs 2.54 crore.

Restaurant Brands Asia slipped 5.44% to around Rs 100.56. The stock recorded a volume of 81.43 lakh shares, while the traded value stood at Rs 82.86 crore.

The sharp moves came despite weak overall market breadth, with decliners outnumbering advances by a significant margin around noon. Dhoot Transmission, BLEL and Himadri Speciality Chemical were among the counters in this list with traded values exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Also Read: Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Today; Tepid 2% Listing Gain On Final Day

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