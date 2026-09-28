Stock Picks Today: TCS, SBI, BPCL, Lenskart, PB Fintech And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across IT, banks, NBFC, fintech, shipping, eyewear retail, oil and gas, pharma, and automobiles sector issuing fresh calls on Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Swiggy, Petronet LNG, Suzuki Motors, KPIT Tech, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, L&T Finance, Tata Capital, Lenskart, Allied Blenders, NTPC, OnEMI, Dr. Reddy's, GE Shipping while also sharing their outlook Indian CDMO, Steel sector alongside a broader view on credit card data and IRDAI consultation paper.

Citi on TCS

Retains Sell TP 1875 vs 2040 earlier

Lower target multiple to 12x vs 13x earlier

Factor in continued sector challenges and recent sector rerating.

Bernstein On PB Fintech

Maintain Outperform, TP Rs 2310

Scenario reflecting max pain & cost control – Rs 2000cr by FY30 (~38% hit)

Most of the pain driven by health/ motor business.

Expect FY28E to be a year of ‘rational growth' with cost optimization to protect bottom-line.

FY29E onward expect growth and margin expansion trajectory to resume from a lower base.

Company will likely look for ways to monetize the health franchise through asset light options or be pushed towards a manufacturing solution.

Macquarie On Indian CDMO

Novo's manufacturing pivot reinforces the Peptide CDMO investment case

Within synthetic peptide manufacturing, scale and vertical integration remain the primary drivers of cost efficiency.

Among current peptide CDMOs, WuXi AppTec arguably offers the largest manufacturing scale

Divi's Laboratories stands out for its significant vertical integration and growing peptide infrastructure.

Samsung Biologics could emerge as a dark-horse following its acquisition of peptide manufacturing capabilities through PolyPeptide.

Almost all leading peptide CDMOs already support Eli Lilly, Novo's key competitor in the GLP-1 market

Divi's Laboratories remains top pick.

UBS On Suzuki Motors (Technology Strategy Briefing)

India is experiencing significant changes in market trends

More frequent new model launches by competitors and rapid growth in SUVs.

Suzuki Motor appears to recognise that delays in launching new SUV models exceeding 4m in length

Resulted in its share of the SUV segment falling below the company-wide average

Will continue developing and producing affordable vehicles for first-time buyers in emerging markets.

Goldman Sachs On Suzuki Motors (Technology Strategy Briefing)

India Business-Targeting a 50% market share and sales of 10 million units in the ultra-long term

Alert-current production capacity in India is 2.9 million units)

Indian sales continue to be strong but Maruti Suzuki's shares have been weak of late

Believe the short-term background includes a slowdown in sales momentum from October onwards (a reaction to the GST reduction)

Headwinds from raw material prices, moderate price hikes compared to competitors, and the progression of the weak yen.

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NOMURA ON RBI CYCLE

The RBI will do less in this cycle, not more

See policy fine-tuning and not the steep tightening expected by markets.

The RBI's monetary policy is at an inflection point.

Markets are pricing close to 125bp of rate hikes over the next one year

India's trend inflation has moderated

Nomura's inflation generalization index confirms no signs of broadening, and leading index is signalling below-trend growth ahead.

Expect the cyclical pressures from food and energy prices to push up inflation over the next six months

But as they dampen demand, inflation should return to target.

Forecast CPI inflation at 5.2% in FY27, before easing to the midpoint target of 4.0% in FY28.

Given limited signs of generalization, a full tightening cycle is unlikely.

Expect 25bp hikes in October and December to a terminal rate of 5.75%.

UBS On Petronet LNG (Kochi LNG Terminal Visit)

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 325/share

Kochi poised for utilization uplift

Additional revenue opportunities in focus

Management expects LNG bunkering facility to be completed by end Q4FY27

Installation/ integration activities are underway

Dahej expansion strengthens volume optionality despite near-term supply disruption

Petchem project de-risked through integration benefits and feedstock tie-ups.

UBS On BPCL (Kochi Refinery Visit)

Maintain Neutral, TP Rs 365/share

Kochi ongoing projects to drive capacity growth and value addition

Kochi refinery with flexible crude processing and product mix capabilities

Management highlighted potential expansion for Kochi refinery to 18MMTPA

Polypropylene plant with capacity of 400ktpa and capex of Rs 5500cr is expected to be completed by Q3FY28

Capacity enhancement project for debottlenecking 17mmt of crude processing with capex of Rs 300cr is expected to be completed by Q4FY27

Sulphuric acid plant with capacity of 500 tons per day (tpd) with capex of Rs 800 cr.

Nomura On Allied Blenders

Initiate Buy, TP at Rs 850

Firing all cylinders for the next phase of growth

New launches in white spaces and Prestige and Above segment

Backward integration to drive mid-teen sales, mid twenties EPS growth (FY26-29)

370bps margins expansion expected over FY26-FY29F

Margin expansion due to premiumization, backward integration, and UK FTA

Nomura on Dr. Reddy's

Maintains Buy for TP of Rs 1740

Biologics awaits key milestones

USFDA biologics facility clearance expected in the near term

Key trigger: Abatacept biosimilar decision due on Dec 18, 2026

Management optimistic on positive regulatory outcome

Recent Rituximab approval seen as encouraging signal

Abatacept a potential game-changer

Dr Reddy's plans first-wave launch across 50+ countries

Company says commercial-scale production already validated, No capacity or scale-up concerns post approval

Dr Reddy's building biosimilar portfolio through partnerships and in-licensing

Key assets include Abatacept, Rituximab, Denosumab, Pembrolizumab & Daratumumab

Dr Reddy's maintains November 2026 relaunch guidance

Expects FY27 sales volume of 6-7 million pens

MORGAN STANLEY ON INDIA ENERGY

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Positive on HPCL, BPCL, ONGC, Adani Power, Adani Energy and OIL.

Power, coal and natural gas markets are interacting much more strongly in boardrooms.

Being more nimble is structural, with energy trading to manage price risks a new normal.

Spikes in merchant power prices and resilience on natural gas demand despite 3x higher LNG prices are surprising positively.

See the return of coal and natural gas over renewables in power systems, speciality chemical supply chains getting more competitive and cycle turning up.

India remains one of a few countries still looking to grow fuel refining capacity

CLSA ON NTPC (ASIA Non-Deal Road Show)

Maintain Outperform, TP at Rs 459/share

NTPC is emerging as a keyenergy security and energy transitionplayunderpinned by a decadal double-digit growth roadmap backed by capex of US$178bn.

Investors most appreciated its multi-path BESS strategy, 30GW nuclear ambition representing nearly 30% of India's planned 100GW nuclear market.

Cash Flow from its regulated business provides both growth visibility and funding flexibility, positioning NTPC as a long-term compounding utility.

Expect PAT growth to drive up its ROE 130bps over FY26-29CL.

See a rerating for NTPC, which started in 2021 when it began leading the transition while benefitting from its focus on energy security.



JP Morgan On Swiggy

Maintain Overweight, TP at Rs 360/share

Quick Commerce business will be able to deliver early Double Digit growth in Q2FY27 and expect Q3 to be better sequentially.

In QC, management will prioritize growth over margins, within the Contribution Margin (CM) guide of -1% to 0% over the next few quarters.

Margins should see full benefit of business model transition post IOCC conversion by 4Q27.

Alert-IOCC means- Indian-Owned and Controlled Company

Food delivery topline growth guidance remains intact at 18-20% YY, with ~5% steady state margins.

Management will assess Toing's business market over the next few quarters (even as it has achieved product-market-fit), by analyzing repeat users for positive CM.

Toing has been able to expand TAM for Swiggy FD market as 2 out of 3 Toing orders are from customers that are either new to Swiggy or were long-term dormant.

Investec On IT Services

Lack of catalysts through FY27E

Macro conditions pose a greater near-term risk to IT services demand than AI related revenue disruption.

US interest-rate cycle turning upward, the macro backdrop offers little scope for positive revenue catalysts.

Higher rates could prolong caution

Continued softness in tech spending in the medium term.

Commentary by companies through Q2FY27 have so far suggested that the demand environment remains unchanged with no acceleration.

Prefer TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, KPIT and Zensar

Investec On OnEMI Technology Solutions (Management Meet)

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 450 (From Rs 400)

Recent capital raise is 17% accretive to FY27E BVPS and broadly EPS neutral.

Company expects to deploy the incremental capital swiftly, limiting any RoE dilution.

The capital raise could also improve its credit profile (CRISIL A- currently) and help drive Cost of Funds to come down

Customer acquisition trends remain healthy with rising share of organic channel.

JP Morgan On KPIT Tech (Management Meet)

Maintain Underweight, TP Rs 550/share

Multiple top clients decided to repriortize their investments or not invest in software defined vehicle programs that hurt growth prospects

Expects one of the large accounts in Japan to stabilise in 2Q and EU clients to stabilize in 3Q

Reiterated its guidance of flat revenues in 2Q, some growth in 3Q and strong growth in 4Q

Focus is to broad base the growth through account mining, adding new clients in passenger vehicle space

Doubling down on commercial vehicle segments from both mining and hunting accounts

Expanding into newer geographies like South East Asia, China, Korea and India

Targeting 18% exit Ebitda margins by 4QFY27 vs 17.2% seen in 1Q.

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CITI On Cholamandalam Investment & Finance

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 2100/share

Reaffirmed 20-23% AUM growth outlook with mortgages and new businesses outpacing flagship vehicle finance.

Pre-tax ROA guidance of 3.3-3.5% stays intact despite two emerging headwinds: insurance commission clampdown and rise in Cost of Funds (due to repo rate hike).

Management leans on yield/fee optimization, opex leverage, and contained credit cost as offsetting levers.

Asset-quality metrics remain resilient across product segments and net credit loss is targeted below 1.5% at the aggregate company level.

CITI On ICICI Bank

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 1770/share

Loan growth remains healthy across retail/business banking/corporate segments, further supported by an outsized FCNR mobilization of USD 18bn (13-14% industry share)

Near-term NIMs face modest pressure from FCNR deployment lag, elevated term deposits proportion and growing overseas book, with recovery anticipated from 4Q.

Asset quality remains resilient across segments despite geopolitical headwinds, along with corporate recoveries.

Credit costs should normalize over medium term, excluding one-off recoveries, with FY27 ECL transition expected to be capital neutral.

Third-party insurance distribution fee income stays below 1% of revenues (flat since 2019).

CITI On L&T Finance

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 380/share

Reiterated structural transformation under Lakshya 2031

Expect the company to monetize multiple mitigation levers to minimize risk to an extent possible

Asset quality commentary remained reassuring, with collection efficiencies holding at 99.8% and credit cost guidance of 2.0-2.2% by exit-FY27 reiterated.

NIM+fee guidance of 10.0-10.5% stays intact.

Overall, execution appears on track with growth momentum and cost discipline consistent with the RoA glide path toward the 2.8% end-FY27 target.

Final insurance guidelines will be a key monitorable, though may not derail structural RoA glide path.

CITI On SBI

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 1300/share

Expect SBI to have raised close to US$10-11bn (~1.5-1.6% of deposits).

Reiterated full-year domestic NIM guidance of 3%+

FCNR(B)-related NIM drag is expected to be immaterial.

Broad-based advances growth driven by retail/SME/Agri; Corporate working-capital utilization has picked up, with early-stage capex intent visible.

Three structural fee income levers: Deepened corporate relationships, reduced fee waivers, and accrual-basis booking for government income.

Current credit cost provides comfortable headroom to be managed within acceptable level even post ECL transitioning.

Deliberately smoothening bulky expense recognition across all four quarters rather than back-loading.

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CITI On Tata Capital

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 450/share

Constructive tone across growth, credit and technology-led efficiency

Growth momentum from 1Q sustained across retail, housing, SME and corporate, with management confident in meeting the guidance.

Credit quality remains benign with no visible stress despite geopolitical and commodity crosscurrents.

Two regulatory overhangs — RBI's revolving-credit framework and IRDA's insurance-commission proposals

Management remains confident of FY28 ROA within the 2.5-2.7% guided band.

Jefferies On Lenskart (On Flagship Store Visit)

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 676/share

The format signals a sharper push into the premium segment

With larger baskets and a better experience

Should ultimately translate into higher productivity, an improved mix, & stronger profitability over time.

The premiumization trend-launched B by Lenskart, and these initiatives should support growth & margins over time.

Morgan Stanley On Steel

Expect steel stocks to do well in next 12 months

Domestic HRC prices are at 3% premium to import parity prices

Indian HRC spot spreads expanded by 1% this week

Low inventory and relatively good demand mean re-stocking should not be a concern

Prices have found support from safeguard duty –driving spreads

Medium-term remain constructive of steel prices and spreads

Other positive triggers include China involution and supply-demand balance.



HSBC On Steel

Muted regional steel price increases could drive trade prices and steel stocks lower in India in the next 2-3 months

India HRC prices (retail) are up 10% in the last three months and are now broadly at parity with landed prices

India steel stocks have rallied with trade price hikes

For the equity rally to continue, need to see China HRC hikes

Coking coal prices remains elevated, though Shanxi coal mine restarts should cool prices

Prefer TATA Steel and JSW Steel given their high flat product exposure.

Jindal Steel and TATA Steel have lower coking coal exposure and SAIL has the highest exposure.



Nomura On GE Shipping

Initiate Buy, TP Rs 1965/share

Cyclical compounder with strong cash pile to fund next leg of growth

Well-placed for a shipping downcycle

Valuation at discount vs global peers

Expect annual operating cash flow generation to remain strong at Rs 3800-4900cr over FY2729F

Would add 10 vessels each in FY28F and FY29F.

JP Morgan On IRDAI Consultation Paper

Preference order-SBI Life > HDFC Life > Max Financial > ICIC Lombard > ICICI Pru > LIC

Cuts are the steepest in motor, credit life and retail health; bancassurance faces sharper compression than agency.

See near-term topline pressure but a medium-term positive as better product economics support volume-led growth, higher market share for scaled businesses, and higher margins

Expense leaders and low-banca-dependence franchises best placed and requiring minimal changes in business model.

Situation remains dynamic, and have to see how large distributors — especially parent banks — react.

If the parent banks of HDFC Life, Max Financial or ICICI Pru become more supportive, the delta for improvement may be higher in those stocks.

Morgan Stanley On August Credit Card Data

Monthly industry spends growth has largely been decelerating: 22.5% YoY (Mar25) → 8.9% (Mar-26) → 5.9% YoY (Aug-26).

HDFC (+2.1ppt YoY) gained most in monthly spends market share while IndusInd Bank (2.6ppt) and ICICI Bank (-2.1ppt) ceded the most.

SBI Cards was broadly flat (+0.1ppt YoY).

Aug-26 growth in industry Cards-in-force (CIF) of 10% YoY (6% YoY, Aug-25) grew faster than spends growth of 6% (14% YoY, Aug-25).

Aug-26 card usage (spends per card) declined 4.1% YoY; card usage has been broadly stagnant over the past 11 months.

Transactions growth (+28% YoY, Aug-26) remains strong (also 11-month trend), outstripping spends growth and confirming a shift to smaller, more frequent swipes.

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