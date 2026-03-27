Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Delhivery, Sagility, Bharat Electronics And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on L&T, Infosys, Delhivery, Sagility and several sectors including capital goods, banks and pharma, as analysts assess macro risks, AI trends and the evolving earnings outlook.

Jefferies on Capital Goods

India sentiment weighed by AI concerns and currency volatility

L&T – One month of no work in the Middle East could impact annual EPS by 6–8%

NTPC and JSW Energy – Power demand revival and execution to drive upside

Siemens Energy and Hitachi Energy – Margin expansion expected to support growth

Cummins – Visible 21% EPS CAGR over FY25–28 and 30%+ ROE

Defence – Prefer Bharat Electronics as core holding; some contra buying seen in Hindustan Aeronautics

KEI Industries – Multiple end-market exposure remains key strength

Citi on Infosys

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1,395

Announces acquisitions of Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus

Acquisitions may add ~1.6% to revenues annually

Expect rise in M&A activity across the sector

Key monitorables include profitability and sustainability of acquired businesses

Integration risks remain given mixed track record of Indian IT firms

MS on Infosys

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1,760

Acquisitions estimated to contribute ~1.2% of FY27 revenues

Deal likely neutral to slightly dilutive to earnings

Optimum deal pending regulatory approval

Strategy turning more aggressive with focus on niche, tuck-in acquisitions

Nomura on Infosys

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,810

Acquisitions worth $560 million could add ~225 bps to FY27 revenue growth

Strengthens capabilities in life sciences and healthcare

Retains Infosys as top large-cap IT pick

Citi on IT Sector

Risk of macro headwinds rising into early FY27

Fourth consecutive year of subdued growth expected

Q4FY26 revenue growth seen at -1% to +1% QoQ

Monitoring Middle East impact, deal wins and AI trends

Recovery expected to be slow and uneven

Remain cautious; prefer Infosys and HCL Tech among large caps

Jefferies on Banks

Q4 trends improving; expect stable results

Prolonged conflict could impact NIMs, growth and asset quality

Working capital demand rising, but capex slowing

No signs of moratoriums yet

Collections in April remain key monitorable

Nifty Bank valuations near lows; risk-reward seen favourable

Jefferies on Sagility

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 53

Confident of sustaining double-digit growth

US payer pressure driving outsourcing demand

AI-led workflow solutions and outcome-based pricing to support growth

Expansion across large accounts and mid-market segment key drivers

Nomura on Sagility

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 55

Structural demand from US healthcare payers and strong execution to support growth

Expect ~20% EPS CAGR over FY26–28

MS on L&T Technology Services

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 4,420

Divests SWC business

Business underperformed expectations and was a drag on margins

Exit seen as slightly positive, adding ~1.5–2% to market cap

Aligned with strategy to exit non-core segments

JPMorgan on L&T Technology Services

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 3,500

SWC divestment at a haircut

Positive for margins and reduces revenue volatility

Overall EPS impact expected to be neutral

Jefferies on Pharma (GLP-1 Theme)

Semaglutide launches accelerating with 40+ brands expected

Injectable pricing ranges from Rs 1,290 to Rs 4,500 per month

Supply shortages visible amid high demand

Strict prescribing norms favour established players

Sun Pharma, Lupin and Torrent best placed to gain share

GS India Strategy – Amorita Goel

Downgrade India to Market-weight

Higher-for-longer energy prices to weaken macro outlook

Earnings growth forecasts cut by 9 percentage points over two years

Expect further consensus downgrades

Lower Nifty 12-month target to 25,900

Prefer defensive sectors: banks, staples, telecom, defence and energy

Downgrade cyclicals including autos, durables and NBFCs

UBS on Delhivery

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 600

Headwinds largely behind; focus shifts to profitable growth

Limited competition due to funding constraints

Margin expansion potential in part-truckload (PTL) segment

Nomura on Consumer Durables

Second round of price hikes (7–12%) expected from April

Cost inflation being passed on gradually

Strong summer demand remains key for sustaining growth

Margins and demand outlook contingent on seasonal strength

Kotak India Strategy

Short-term volatility but medium-term risk-reward improving

Conflict impact manageable if short-lived

Adds Coforge, Embassy REIT, Eureka Forbes, Federal Bank, Home First, Jubilant Food and Vishal Mega Mart to mid-cap portfolio

Adds DLF, Godrej Consumer and Info Edge to large-cap portfolio

Reduces weight on Reliance; increases allocation to M&M

Jefferies Greed & Fear – Chris Wood

Introduces HSBC with 4% weight, removes HDFC Bank from portfolio

Cuts allocation to India and Australia; increases Taiwan exposure in Asia Pacific portfolio

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Laurus Labs, BHEL, Granules India, SBI, And Sun Pharma | March 27, 2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.